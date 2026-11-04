Bengaluru IT Engineer Held For Threatening Ayushmann Khurrana, Tusshar Kapoor Over Rs 5 Crore

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai Police arrested engineer for celebrity extortion threats.

Accused posed as Bishnoi gang to target Bollywood personalities.

Demanded crores from actors like Khurrana and Kapoor.

Police investigation suggests some audio messages were initially fake.

The Mumbai Police have successfully tracked down and arrested an IT engineer operating from Bengaluru for allegedly sending severe extortion threats to prominent Bollywood celebrities, including actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Tusshar Kapoor. The accused, identified as Vaibhav Mishra, was taken into custody following an intensive technical investigation led by the crime branch and cyber cell units. Law enforcement sources revealed that the techie had been targeting multiple film personalities in Mumbai over recent days, transmitting intimidating audio messages while falsely posing as an associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to extract huge sums of money.

The Extortion Threats And Gang Links

According to law enforcement sources, the accused had been targeting multiple film personalities in Mumbai over the past few days, transmitting threatening audio messages while posing as a member or associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Ayushmann Khurrana: The Dream Girl actor reportedly received threatening audio communication demanding crores of rupees from an individual claiming underworld connections

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Tusshar Kapoor: The Golmaal actor was similarly targeted with an audio message demanding Rs 5 crore, where the sender allegedly identified himself as "Harry Boxxer" from the Lawrence Bishnoi faction.

Police Investigation And Findings

Following formal complaints, cyber cells and crime branch units launched an intensive technical investigation, leading them straight to Bengaluru, where the techie was operating.

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Initial findings by the Mumbai Police indicate that while the threats were designed to create panic and extort large sums of money using the high-profile gang's name, preliminary evaluations suggest that at least some of the audio messages sent by the accused were fake. Further interrogation is underway to uncover if anyone else was involved in the extortion racket.