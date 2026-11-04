ABP SuperfastIndia At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesBengaluru IT Engineer Held For Threatening Ayushmann Khurrana, Tusshar Kapoor Over Rs 5 Crore

Bengaluru IT Engineer Held For Threatening Ayushmann Khurrana, Tusshar Kapoor Over Rs 5 Crore

Mumbai Police arrested an IT engineer in Bengaluru for allegedly sending extortion threats to Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Tusshar Kapoor in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 10:28 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mumbai Police arrested engineer for celebrity extortion threats.
  • Accused posed as Bishnoi gang to target Bollywood personalities.
  • Demanded crores from actors like Khurrana and Kapoor.
  • Police investigation suggests some audio messages were initially fake.

The Mumbai Police have successfully tracked down and arrested an IT engineer operating from Bengaluru for allegedly sending severe extortion threats to prominent Bollywood celebrities, including actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Tusshar Kapoor. The accused, identified as Vaibhav Mishra, was taken into custody following an intensive technical investigation led by the crime branch and cyber cell units. Law enforcement sources revealed that the techie had been targeting multiple film personalities in Mumbai over recent days, transmitting intimidating audio messages while falsely posing as an associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to extract huge sums of money.

The Extortion Threats And Gang Links

According to law enforcement sources, the accused had been targeting multiple film personalities in Mumbai over the past few days, transmitting threatening audio messages while posing as a member or associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Ayushmann Khurrana: The Dream Girl actor reportedly received threatening audio communication demanding crores of rupees from an individual claiming underworld connections

Also Read: Rise And Fall 2: ‘Maine Apna Nuksan Karwake...’: Swara Bhasker Slams Shehzad Poonawalla For Saving Gautam Gulati

Tusshar Kapoor: The Golmaal actor was similarly targeted with an audio message demanding Rs 5 crore, where the sender allegedly identified himself as "Harry Boxxer" from the Lawrence Bishnoi faction.

Police Investigation And Findings

Following formal complaints, cyber cells and crime branch units launched an intensive technical investigation, leading them straight to Bengaluru, where the techie was operating.

Also Read: Jassi Gill’s Kota Concert Turns Chaotic As Audience Members Fight And Hurl Chairs | WATCH

Initial findings by the Mumbai Police indicate that while the threats were designed to create panic and extort large sums of money using the high-profile gang's name, preliminary evaluations suggest that at least some of the audio messages sent by the accused were fake. Further interrogation is underway to uncover if anyone else was involved in the extortion racket.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was arrested in connection with the Bollywood extortion threats?

Vaibhav Mishra, an IT engineer operating from Bengaluru, was arrested. He was accused of sending severe extortion threats to prominent Bollywood celebrities.

Which Bollywood celebrities were targeted by the extortionist?

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Tusshar Kapoor were specifically named as targets. The accused reportedly targeted multiple film personalities in Mumbai.

How did the accused send the extortion threats?

He transmitted intimidating audio messages, falsely posing as an associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He demanded huge sums of money from the targets.

Were the extortion threats genuinely linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang?

Preliminary police evaluations suggest that some of the audio messages sent by the accused, claiming gang ties, were fake. Further interrogation is underway.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 04 Nov 2026 10:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tusshar Kapoor Mumbai Police Ayushmann Khurrana Lawrence Bishnoi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
'A Tragedy Deserves Empathy': Sandeep Reddy Vanga Slams Critics Linking 'Animal' To Andhra Chainsaw Attack
'A Tragedy Deserves Empathy': Sandeep Reddy Vanga Slams Critics Linking 'Animal' To Andhra Chainsaw Attack
Celebrities
Geeta Tandon Calls Out Treatment On 'India Ke Top 1%'; Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan Apologise
Geeta Tandon Calls Out Treatment On 'India Ke Top 1%'; Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan Apologise
Celebrities
'That Is The Intention': Sai Pallavi Reacts After Foreign Podcast Host Admits Thinking Ravana Was The Hero Of 'Ramayana'
'That Is The Intention': Sai Pallavi Reacts After Foreign Podcast Host Admits Thinking Ravana Was The Hero Of 'Ramayana'
Celebrities
Jassi Gill’s Kota Concert Turns Chaotic As Audience Members Fight And Hurl Chairs | WATCH
Jassi Gill’s Kota Concert Turns Chaotic As Audience Members Fight And Hurl Chairs | WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

US Midterm Election News: Trump Faces Major Defeat as Democrats Sweep Congress, Ramaswamy Loses Ohio
UP Political News: Akhilesh Yadav Says He Won't Contest 2027 Polls, BJP Calls Him 'Rancho'
US Midterm Election News: Trump Blames Iran War for Republican Defeat, Admits Major Political Setback
US Midterm Election News: Trump Suffers Major Setback as Democrats Take Control of Senate
US Midterm Election News: Trump Signals 'VETO' Battle as Republicans Face Loss of Congress Control
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget