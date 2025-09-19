Before Zubeen Garg, His Sister Jongki Barthakur’s Life Was Cut Short In A 2002 Accident

Celebrated Assamese singer and actor Zubeen Garg, best known nationwide for his chartbuster Ya Ali, died in a tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore on Friday. He was 52.

The news of his passing has revived painful memories of another tragedy in the family — the untimely death of his younger sister, Jongki Barthakur, 23 years ago.

Zubeen Garg's sister also died in the accident

Jongki, also a gifted artiste, lost her life in a road accident in Sonitpur district on January 12, 2002, at the age of just 18. According to local reports, she was on her way to Sootea to perform at her brother’s cultural programme when her car collided with a truck near Balipara under Rangapara police station. In a twist of fate, Zubeen himself had been travelling in the same car but switched vehicles only minutes before the crash.

Like her brother, Jongki was a multi-talented performer. Alongside her singing career, she featured in Assamese television serials and films such as Tumi Mur Mathu Mur (2000), Daag (2001) and Jonaki Mon (2002). Zubeen frequently remembered his sister in interviews and social media posts, and in 2020, he marked what would have been her 36th birthday with a heartfelt tribute online.

Tributes pour in for Zubeen Garg

Zubeen’s sudden passing has left the Indian music and film fraternity shaken. Composer Pritam, who worked with him on Ya Ali, along with actors Adil Hussain, singers Vishal Dadlani and Armaan Malik, are among those expressing their grief. Read here

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma penned an emotional note, reflecting the state’s loss: "Today Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am in a loss of words to describe what Zubeen meant for Assam. He has gone too early, this was not an age to go. Zubeen's voice had an unmatched ability to energise people and his music spoke directly to our minds and souls. He has left a void that will never be filled. Our future generations will remember him as a stalwart of Assam's culture, and his works will inspire many more talented artists in the days and years to come." Read here

Zubeen Garg is survived by his wife, fashion designer Garima Saikia Garg.