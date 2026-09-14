Before ‘Vicky Donor’, Ayushmann Khurrana Sang On Trains, Stayed In A Medical Hostel

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ayushmann Khurrana began performing, singing on trains, winning Roadies.

He struggled in Mumbai, sharing rooms, even posing as student.

He faced audition rejection before Vicky Donor film debut.

Became acclaimed actor-singer, known for unconventional film roles.

Before the National Award, before the string of hit films with something to say, Ayushmann Khurrana was just another hopeful in Mumbai - shuffling between temporary rooms, unsure of his next move, trying to break into an industry that doesn’t make it easy for anyone. As the actor celebrates his 42nd birthday today, here are some lesser-known anecdotes and facts from his journey.

Ayushmann Khurrana Used To Sing On Trains

For Ayushmann, the journey began in Chandigarh in 1984. By the time he joined DAV College, he was already exploring his passion for performance, co-founding theatre groups such as Aaghaaz and Manchtantra and spending as much time on stage as he did in the classroom.

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Music, too, was always a part of his life. During his college years, Ayushmann frequently travelled to Mumbai by train. Rather than simply sit through the long journeys, he and his friends would sing together, turning the train compartments into impromptu concert spaces for fellow passengers.

He was still far from the limelight at the time, but his stint on Roadies changed the course of his career. After winning the show, he went on to take up television hosting assignments before eventually making the transition to films. His debut, Vicky Donor, not only brought him recognition but was also profitable at the box office.

Ayushmann Stayed With Friends After Moving To Mumbai

When Ayushmann moved to Mumbai in search of work, he did not have a place of his own to stay. A friend, who used to live with his girlfriend, offered him a place at his flat. However, there was barely enough room for three people.

This reportedly led to a fight between his friend and his friend’s girlfriend. With nowhere else to go, Ayushmann reportedly spent the night sleeping between the couple.

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The following day, he left his friend’s home and turned to another friend for help. This friend lived in a medical hostel, where Ayushmann eventually began staying as well. However, he reportedly kept his identity under wraps and introduced himself as a medical student so that his stay would not attract attention or create problems.

Casting Director Once Threw Him Out Of An Audition

Ayushmann’s early struggles also included an unpleasant experience during a film audition. He reportedly asked a casting director if he could audition privately rather than in front of everyone. The request did not go down well, and the casting director allegedly became angry and asked him to leave.

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Films, Songs, TV Shows And More

Ayushmann made his Bollywood debut with the 2012 hit Vicky Donor and quickly established himself as an actor willing to take on unconventional subjects. He went on to impress audiences with films such as Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15, Bala and Dream Girl.

His talent extends beyond acting. Ayushmann has also won fans with his singing and has lent his voice to popular tracks including Yahin Hoon Main, Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho, Saadi Galli Aaja, Paani Da Rang and Nain Na Jodeen.

Before becoming a film star, he also had a stint as an actor on television, appearing in the 2007 serial Kayamath and the 2008 show Ek Thi Rajkumari. He worked as an RJ for BIG FM and later showcased his hosting skills on reality shows including Just Dance, Music Ka Maha Muqabala and India’s Got Talent.





