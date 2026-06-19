Before Dhurandhar Fame, This Bollywood Actor Gave 14 Flops And Couldn’t Afford Rent

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom He later achieved critical acclaim, winning a National Award.

Today, he is recognised as one of Bollywood’s most versatile performers, known for playing both leading men and memorable villains. However, his journey to success was far from straightforward. Before making a mark in the film industry, he endured years of struggle, financial uncertainty and a string of box-office disappointments.

The actor in question is Arjun Rampal, who was recently seen in Ranveer Singh’s much-talked-about film Dhurandhar.

Delivered 14 Flops Before Dhurandhar

After establishing himself as a successful model, Arjun Rampal entered Bollywood with high expectations. He made his acting debut in 2001 with Moksha, followed by Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat. Unfortunately, neither film performed well at the box office.

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What followed was a challenging phase in his career. Several of his films, including Deewaanapan, Tehzeeb, Dil Hai Tumhaara, Humko Tumse Pyaar Hai, Yakeen, Darna Zaroori Hai, Dil Ka Rishta, Asambhav, Vaada, Aankhen, Elaan and Ek Ajnabee, failed to make an impact commercially. At one point, the actor reportedly delivered 14 consecutive flops, raising serious questions about his future in the industry.

When He Couldn’t Afford Rent

In an interview with Pop Diaries, Arjun reflected on one of the most difficult periods of his life. During the shooting of Paltan, he revealed that he was facing severe financial difficulties and had no alternative source of income.

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Recalling those days, he spoke about living in Mumbai’s Seven Bungalows area in Andheri and struggling to pay his rent on time. Arjun remembered how his landlord, a kind-hearted Sikh gentleman, would visit at the beginning of every month and understand his situation without needing an explanation.

According to the actor, the landlord would simply smile and ask whether he had the money, and when Arjun shook his head, he would reassure him by saying that he could pay whenever he was able to. The gesture left a lasting impression on the actor and remains one of his strongest memories from his struggling years.

Despite the setbacks, Arjun eventually rebuilt his career and earned critical acclaim. He impressed audiences with his negative roles in films such as Don and Om Shanti Om, while his performance in Rock On!! won him the National Award for Best Supporting Actor. His journey stands as a reminder that perseverance can often overcome even the toughest challenges.