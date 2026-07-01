Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sunita Ahuja discussed Govinda's past affairs on Lock Upp 2.

She accepted these events, prioritizing children and personal peace.

Sunita revealed they maintain separate homes for personal privacy.

She expressed no interest in seeking any new romantic relationship.

Sunita Ahuja has once again opened up about her marriage to Bollywood star Govinda in Lock Upp 2. Appearing on the Netflix reality show, she spoke candidly about the long-standing rumours surrounding her husband's alleged affairs and explained why she no longer lets those thoughts affect her life.

Known for speaking her mind, Sunita has been sharing personal moments from her life throughout the season. In the latest episode, she admitted that Govinda had affairs during their marriage but said she has accepted the past and has no desire to look for love elsewhere.

Sunita On Govinda’s Alleged Affairs

During a conversation on the show, Shreya Kalra asked Sunita whether Govinda still cheats on her and if she would ever consider being with someone who truly loved her.

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Without hesitation, Sunita replied, “If it has happened, what can be done now? It has been happening since the beginning, hasn’t it? He’s a hero, so you can’t really say much. At this age, if I keep thinking about it, my diabetes will only get worse. Let things continue the way they are.”

When Shreya asked if the situation still hurts her, Sunita said her priorities have changed and that she now lives for her children.

Asked once again whether Govinda still has affairs, she responded, “Can you stop someone? Am I supposed to sit in front of him 24 hours a day? The other person would get irritated too. I don’t think about these things anymore.”

'I’m Not Looking For Love Anywhere Else'

Sunita also spoke about the couple's living arrangement, revealing that she and Govinda have two separate homes. “We have two houses. Many people come to meet him at his house. I like having my privacy in my own home,” she said.

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When asked if she would ever start a relationship with someone else, Sunita made her position clear. She said she has no interest in finding another partner, adding that she has already seen and experienced enough in life.

She Has Spoken About Infidelity Before

This is not the first time Sunita has addressed the issue on Lock Upp 2. In earlier episodes, she shared that she grew up believing a woman should stand by her husband regardless of the challenges in a marriage.

She also said that people - especially film heroes - cannot always be controlled and that the possibility of affairs has always existed.

Govinda And Sunita Married In 1987

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja married in 1987 and are parents to two children, Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja.

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Earlier this year, reports suggested the couple were living separately and heading for divorce. They later dismissed those rumours. However, Sunita has continued to say that some of the rumours about Govinda's alleged affairs were true, while Govinda has never publicly admitted to being unfaithful to his wife.