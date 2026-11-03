Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former co-star Neha Marda shared heartfelt images.

Television actress Smita Bansal celebrated 25 years of marriage with her husband, Ankush Mohla, in a rather special way. The Balika Vadhu actress renewed her wedding vows with Ankush in a beautiful white wedding ceremony in Goa, marking their silver wedding anniversary. Pictures from the intimate celebration have surfaced on social media, giving fans a glimpse of the couple’s special day. Smita looked radiant in a white bridal gown, while several familiar faces from the television industry, including her former co-star Neha Marda, joined the celebrations. The couple’s two daughters were also part of the memorable occasion.

Wedding In Goa

Smita and Ankush chose a white wedding theme to celebrate their 25th anniversary. The ceremony took place in Goa, where the couple exchanged their wedding vows once again in a romantic setting.

For the occasion, Smita opted for a white bridal gown and completed her look with subtle styling. The actress looked elegant as she celebrated the milestone with her husband. Pictures from the ceremony show the couple enjoying their special moments together, making the occasion even more memorable.

The celebration was an intimate affair attended by family members and close friends. Rather than a grand gathering, the couple marked their milestone with the people closest to them.

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Neha Marda, who worked with Smita in Balika Vadhu, shared several pictures from the celebration on social media. Neha played Gehna in the show, while Smita portrayed Sumitra, Anandi’s mother-in-law and Jagya’s mother.

Along with the pictures, Neha penned a heartfelt note congratulating the couple. She wrote, “Smita and Ankush, watching you renew your wedding vows after 25 beautiful years was truly special.”

TV Stars Join The Celebration

The occasion became even more special as Smita and Ankush’s two daughters, Stasha and Anaagha, were also present at the ceremony. They witnessed their parents renew their wedding vows after 25 years of togetherness. Several television personalities joined the celebrations. Actress Jayati Bhatia was among the guests, and the gathering also saw everyone enjoying themselves and dancing together.

Anoop Soni, who played Smita’s husband on screen in Balika Vadhu, was also part of the celebration. The pictures capture the warmth of the intimate gathering, with the couple celebrating their journey surrounded by family and friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Marda (@nehamarda)

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Smita Bansal And Ankush Mohla’s Journey

Smita Bansal is best known for playing Sumitra Singh in the popular television show Balika Vadhu. Her character was an important part of the Singh family and shared a close on-screen relationship with Neha Marda’s Gehna. Away from television, Smita has built a family life with Ankush Mohla, who is an actor and television director. The couple have two daughters and have completed 25 years of marriage together.

By renewing their vows in Goa, Smita and Ankush celebrated their relationship in a special way, creating another memorable chapter in their journey together.