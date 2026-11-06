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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Bakwaas Hai’: Salman Khan On 'Maatrubhumi' Reshoot Reports, Dismisses Govt Interference Claims

‘Bakwaas Hai’: Salman Khan On 'Maatrubhumi' Reshoot Reports, Dismisses Govt Interference Claims

Salman Khan dismisses reports of reshoots and government interference in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, clarifying the film's focus on Indian soldiers and their families.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 06 Nov 2026 08:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Salman Khan dismissed 'Maatrubhumi' reshoot and delay rumors.
  • He clarified film portrays soldiers' lives, not negative forces.
  • Speculation arose from Galwan Valley subject, title change.
  • Film, inspired by Galwan, releases December 4, 2026.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has dismissed rumours surrounding reshoots and alleged government-related hurdles involving his upcoming film 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace'. Addressing the speculation at the film's trailer launch in Mumbai on Friday, November 6, the actor called the reports ‘bakwas’ and clarified that the film has no negative portrayal of any forces.

When asked about reports suggesting that the makers had to reshoot portions of the film following government objections, Salman strongly denied the claims. He explained that Maatrubhumi focuses on the lives of Indian soldiers, their experiences on the battlefield and the challenges faced by their families.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan’s ‘Maatrubhumi’ To Release THIS November: Report

'Bakwaas Hai, It's Not True At All'

Reacting to the speculation, Salman said, "Bakwas hai. It's not true at all. Humne picture banayi hai soldiers ke upar, on what they go through, what their families go through. Isme koi negative forces nahi hai. Bas haalaat hai negative." [That's nonsense. It's not true at all. We've made a film about soldiers, about what they go through and what their families go through. There are no negative forces in it. It's just the circumstances that are negative.]

With this statement, the actor sought to put an end to rumours suggesting that the film had undergone changes because of external pressure or government intervention. He emphasised that the story revolves around the circumstances faced by soldiers and their families rather than focusing on any negative forces.

Why Were Maatrubhumi Reshoot And Delay Reports Circulating?

The speculation surrounding the film gained momentum after it reportedly underwent multiple release-date changes. Several reports suggested that the film's subject, based on the 2020 India-China military clash in the Galwan Valley, had raised concerns because of its sensitive geopolitical backdrop.

Earlier reports also claimed that certain portions of the film were reshot and changes were made to its storyline. There was further speculation about possible clearance-related hurdles involving the Ministry of Defence and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The film was initially announced under the title Battle of Galwan before being renamed Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. The title change and repeated postponements further fuelled discussions about the project's production and release.

ALSO READ | Ramayana OTT Release: Where And When To Watch Ranbir Kapoor's Much-Awaited Mythological Epic

'Maatrubhumi' Cast, Director And Release Date

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace features Salman Khan in the role of Colonel Santosh Babu. The film also stars Chitrangda Singh, Abhilash Chaudhary and Ankur Bhatia in important roles.

Inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, the film explores the courage and sacrifices of Indian soldiers while highlighting the emotional struggles experienced by their families.

Following several changes to its release schedule, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is now scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 4, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Salman Khan's 'Maatrubhumi' require reshoots due to government objections?

No, Salman Khan strongly denied these claims, calling them 'bakwas.' He clarified the film has no negative portrayal of any forces or government intervention.

What is the central theme of the film 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace'?

The film focuses on the lives and experiences of Indian soldiers on the battlefield and the challenges faced by their families. It portrays their circumstances rather than any negative forces.

Why did speculation arise about 'Maatrubhumi' undergoing changes or delays?

Speculation stemmed from multiple release-date changes, the film's sensitive geopolitical subject inspired by the Galwan Valley clash, and its initial title change.

Who is the director and lead actor of 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace'?

Apoorva Lakhia is directing the film. Salman Khan stars in the lead role as Colonel Santosh Babu, with other important roles played by Chitrangda Singh, Abhilash Chaudhary, and Ankur Bhatia.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 06 Nov 2026 08:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Salman Khan Maatrubhumi Maatrubhumi May War Rest In Peace
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