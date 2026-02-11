Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesBahraini Rapper Flipperachi To Make India Debut With Mumbai Concert On March 13

Bahraini Rapper Flipperachi To Make India Debut With Mumbai Concert On March 13

Flipperachi has emerged as one of the most talked-about new voices in contemporary hip-hop, known for his raw lyricism, genre-blending sound and unapologetic storytelling.

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 11:11 PM (IST)
Mumbai: Flipperachi, the Bahraini rapper who became popular in India after his song “FA9LA” featured in the spy film “Dhurandhar”, will make his debut in the country with a concert in Mumbai on March 13, the organisers announced on Wednesday.

The show, produced and promoted by Eva Live and Zee Live and powered by Mastercard, will be held at at Phoenix Marketcity and marks the Bahraini rapper’s first performance in the country as part of his expanding international tour circuit.

Flipperachi has emerged as one of the most talked-about new voices in contemporary hip-hop, known for his raw lyricism, genre-blending sound and unapologetic storytelling. He was also recently “India has shown me incredible love, and Mumbai is a city I’ve always wanted to perform in. The energy, the people, the culture-it all feels very familiar. This show is going to be loud, emotional and unforgettable,” Flipperachi said in a statement.

In "Dhurandhar", Flipperachi’s high-energy track “FA9LA” was used as the background score for actor Akshaye Khanna's entry scene in the film.

It has since gone viral on social media and music platforms, becoming one of the standout musical moments from the movie’s soundtrack.

Deepak Choudhary, founder and managing director of Eva Live, said bringing the artist’s debut show to Mumbai was a "no-brainer" for the company.

“Flipperachi is not just an artist but a movement. His rise has been completely organic, driven by authenticity and a deep connection with fans. Mumbai understands global music, and we’re thrilled to present a show that reflects where hip-hop is headed next," he added.

“Flipperachi represents the new wave of global hip-hop, where culture and music travel beyond borders. Mumbai is a city that thrives on live energy, and this concert is set to elevate the live hip-hop experience for audiences,” he said.

Besides Mumbai, Flipperachi is scheduled to perform in Bengaluru on March 14 at the UN40 Music Festival.

Published at : 11 Feb 2026 11:11 PM (IST)
