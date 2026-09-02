Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Badshah and Isha Rikhi announced separation, five months post-wedding.

Badshah posted cryptic social media message following their separation announcement.

Isha Rikhi removed wedding photos, previously sharing a cryptic post.

Badshah and Isha Rikhi have announced their separation around five months after their intimate wedding, which had attracted considerable attention and came as a surprise to many. Now, the singer and rapper has shared his first social media post since the divorce announcement.

Badshah Shares Cryptic Post

The 40-year-old rapper reposted an Instagram Story originally shared by entrepreneur Aansh Jagwani, whom Badshah follows on the platform. The post read, “Amateurs overlook the details. Professionals obsess over them.”





The statement suggests that while beginners may overlook small details, professionals understand their importance and pay close attention to them.

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Badshah, Isha Rikhi Announce Separation

Badshah and Isha Rikhi announced their separation on Instagram following their marriage earlier this year. Sharing a joint statement, they wrote, “I and Isha Rikhi have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time.”

They added, “This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculation or assumptions regarding our relationship.”

Isha has since removed photos and videos of their marriage from her timeline.

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Badshah and Isha got married in a private ceremony in March 2026. In June, Isha confirmed their marriage during an “Ask Me Anything” session on Instagram. However, reports of trouble in their relationship began surfacing in July. Around the same time, Isha shared a montage of photos and videos featuring moments with Badshah, accompanied by a cryptic caption that read, “Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is a hope.”

Who Is Isha Rikhi?

Isha Rikhi is a well-known actress and model in the Punjabi film industry. She began her acting career in 2013 with the Punjabi film Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De. She later appeared in several Punjabi films, including Happy Go Lucky, Ardaas, and Jatt Juliet. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Nawabzaade, which also starred Varun Dhawan and Raghav Juyal.