Badshah Makes Marathi Hip-Hop Debut With ‘Chimna’, Brings Kolhapur’s Local Flavour To New Track

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Badshah launched his first Marathi hip-hop track,

Kolhapur-shot video depicts local life, features actress Neha Khan.

Song blends Marathi folk, hip-hop; features Divya, Morwekar.

Badshah has expanded his regional music journey with Chimna, his first Marathi hip-hop track, released on 31 August. The song combines Marathi folk influences with contemporary hip-hop, while its music video takes viewers into the streets and neighbourhoods of Kolhapur. Featuring Marathi actress Neha Khan, the video captures wedding celebrations, daily life and traditional mud wrestling at a local akhada. The track brings together Badshah, playback singer Divya Kumar and Marathi folk artist Nagesh Morwekar, with producer Hiten overseeing the music. With its local setting, Marathi lyrics and commercial sound, ‘Chimna’ marks another regional collaboration for the rapper.

Marathi Hip-Hop Debut

Chimna sees Badshah experiment with Marathi music while retaining the energetic rap style associated with his work. The song uses elements of traditional Marathi folk poetry and combines them with contemporary hip-hop production.

The track begins with the folk lines, ‘ek chimna chiv chivla / majha sajan jaga zhala ho / surya ugavla’, before moving into Badshah’s rap sections. He adds distinctly local references to the verses, including ‘dance kar rahi dekho maushi maushi / nacho jab tak subah chidiya bole’.

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Towards the end, Badshah makes his regional connection explicit with ‘tumcha mulga badshah’, meaning ‘Your boy Badshah’.

Speaking about the release, Badshah said, “India's regional music is a goldmine, and I want to celebrate every corner of it. 'Chimna' is my love letter to Maharashtra’s rich creative canvas. I am incredibly grateful for how this project turned out, and this one’s dedicated to all my day one Maharashtrian fans!”

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Kolhapur Sets The Scene

Rather than recreating Maharashtra elsewhere, the makers filmed the music video across Kolhapur. The visuals feature wedding processions, local streets, workers going about their daily routines and wrestlers practising in a traditional akhada. Marathi actress Neha Khan also features in the video, adding to its regional cast. The setting gives the track a strong connection with the culture and everyday life of the state.

The production brings together artists from different musical backgrounds. Divya Kumar, known for his Bollywood playback work, and Marathi folk performer Nagesh Morwekar contribute to the song, while music producer Hiten has shaped its overall sound.

A Wider Regional Music Push

Chimna follows Badshah’s continued interest in working with artists and sounds from different parts of India. The rapper has previously explored regional collaborations, and this release takes that approach into Maharashtra’s music scene. The track also reflects a growing effort to bring regional musical traditions into mainstream pop and hip-hop formats without removing their local identity.

Chimna is available on major streaming platforms from 31 August 2026.