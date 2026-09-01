Badshah, Isha Rikhi Confirm Divorce: Couple Announces Split After Months Of Rumours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Badshah and Isha Rikhi confirmed their mutual separation on Instagram.

Speculation about their private relationship had circulated since July.

The announcement coincides with Isha's rumoured Bigg Boss appearance.

Couple requested privacy; Badshah's second marriage ends in divorce.

Rapper Badshah and Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi have confirmed that they have ended their marriage, putting weeks of speculation about their relationship to rest. The couple shared separate Instagram Stories on Monday night, announcing that they had mutually decided to part ways. Their statement came after reports about trouble in their relationship began circulating on social media in July. Badshah and Isha, who had kept much of their relationship away from the public eye, asked people not to speculate further about their personal lives. The announcement has also surfaced amid reports linking Isha to the upcoming season of Bigg Boss.

Badshah-Isha Rikhi Divorce

Badshah and Isha Rikhi announced their decision through matching statements on Instagram Stories. The rapper said the separation was mutual and made with respect for each other's individual choices. "Isha Rikhi and I have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time.

"This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculation or assumptions regarding our relationship," Badshah wrote on his Instagram Stories. The couple had reportedly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in March. However, details about their marriage remained largely private.

ALSO READ | Badshah Makes Marathi Hip-Hop Debut With ‘Chimna’, Brings Kolhapur’s Local Flavour To New Track

Isha Rikhi's Cryptic Post

Speculation about a possible rift between Badshah and Isha intensified in July. Isha had shared a montage of photographs and videos featuring herself and the rapper, accompanied by the caption, "Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is hope," along with a heartbreak emoji and folded-hands emoji.

ALSO READ | Shalini Pandey Breaks Silence On Fake AI Video, Says ‘It Does Not Depict Me’

More recently, Isha's mother, Poonam Rikhi, also posted a series of messages centred around karma. While the posts did not directly refer to Badshah or Isha's marriage, they added to the speculation surrounding the couple. Isha had previously spoken about her marriage to Badshah during an Instagram Ask Me Anything session in June, confirming their relationship publicly.

Bigg Boss 20 Speculation

The divorce announcement has also come at a time when reports have been circulating about Isha Rikhi potentially appearing as a contestant on Bigg Boss 20, which is set to be hosted by Salman Khan. For Badshah, this is his second marriage to end in divorce. He was previously married to Jasmine Masih. The couple finalised their divorce in 2020 and share a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, who was born in January 2017.

Badshah and Isha have now made it clear that they do not want further speculation about their separation and have asked the public to respect their privacy.