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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesBadshah's Ex-Wife Isha Rikhi Reacts To Marriage, Separation Rumours Ahead Of 'Bigg Boss 20'

Badshah's Ex-Wife Isha Rikhi Reacts To Marriage, Separation Rumours Ahead Of 'Bigg Boss 20'

Badshah's ex-wife Isha Rikhi has addressed rumours about her marriage and separation after the rapper's divorce announcement, amid Bigg Boss 20 speculation.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 06 Sep 2026 06:54 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rapper Badshah and Isha Rikhi publicly confirmed their separation.
  • Isha urged ignoring unverified reports, trusting only her official statements.
  • Bigg Boss promo fueled speculation about Isha's possible participation.

Rapper Badshah's separation from Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi has sparked fresh speculation about their personal lives, with rumours now extending to Isha's marriage and possible Bigg Boss 20 appearance. Breaking her silence, Isha has urged the media and public to ignore unverified reports and rely only on information shared through her official social media accounts.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Spotted On Bigg Boss 20 Sets, Loses Cool At Paps During Shoot: WATCH

Isha Rikhi Addresses Marriage, Separation Rumours

Isha Rikhi took to Instagram Stories to respond to what she described as reports and rumours concerning her marriage. Rather than commenting on individual claims, the actor urged the media and the public to wait for information shared directly by her.

She wrote, “There are many rumours circulating about my marriage. It's shocking to hear and read the news reports appearing in certain quarters. I request certain sections of the media not to spread any rumours regarding my marriage or separation. I also urge the general public not to believe anything they read or hear unless the information comes directly from me or through my official social media handles. Thank you (sic)."

Her clarification comes after reports and online discussions continued to focus on her personal life following her separation from Badshah.

 

(Image Source: Instagram/@isharikhi)
(Image Source: Instagram/@isharikhi)

'Bigg Boss 20' Promo Fuels Speculation

The timing of Isha's statement has also drawn attention because a recent Bigg Boss 20 promo featured a mystery woman whose identity has not been revealed.

In the clip, the contestant's face is blurred while she speaks emotionally about love, heartbreak and losing trust in a relationship. The remarks prompted some viewers to speculate that the woman could be Isha.

“I fell in love, and whatever I faced... When your trust is broken in some relationships...” the contestant says in the promo.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

ALSO READ: 'Hanuman Ansh' Director Talks About 'Derogatory' OTT Rejection: 'The Narrative In Their Minds Was Filled With Garbage’

Badshah And Isha Rikhi Confirm Separation

The latest speculation follows the couple's decision to publicly confirm their separation through statements shared on Instagram Stories.

Badshah earlier confirmed his divorce from Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi, bringing an end to weeks of speculation surrounding their relationship. The couple had married in an intimate ceremony in March 2026, with the wedding becoming public after Isha's mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared pictures from the occasion online.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Isha Rikhi say regarding the rumors about her personal life?

Isha Rikhi urged media and the public to ignore unverified reports about her marriage and separation. She stated that information should only be trusted if it comes directly from her official social media.

Why is there speculation about Isha Rikhi appearing on Bigg Boss 20?

Speculation arose after a Bigg Boss 20 promo featured a blurred woman discussing love, heartbreak, and broken trust. Viewers believed the contestant could be Isha Rikhi.

Have Badshah and Isha Rikhi confirmed their separation?

Yes, both Badshah and Isha Rikhi publicly confirmed their separation via Instagram Stories. Badshah also confirmed his divorce from the Punjabi actor.

When did Badshah and Isha Rikhi reportedly get married?

Badshah and Isha Rikhi reportedly married in an intimate ceremony in March 2026. Their wedding became public knowledge after Isha's mother shared photos online.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Sep 2026 06:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Badshah Salman Khan Isha Rikhi Bigg Boss 20 Badshah Divorce
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