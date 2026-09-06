Badshah's Ex-Wife Isha Rikhi Reacts To Marriage, Separation Rumours Ahead Of 'Bigg Boss 20'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rapper Badshah and Isha Rikhi publicly confirmed their separation.

Isha urged ignoring unverified reports, trusting only her official statements.

Bigg Boss promo fueled speculation about Isha's possible participation.

Rapper Badshah's separation from Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi has sparked fresh speculation about their personal lives, with rumours now extending to Isha's marriage and possible Bigg Boss 20 appearance. Breaking her silence, Isha has urged the media and public to ignore unverified reports and rely only on information shared through her official social media accounts.

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Isha Rikhi Addresses Marriage, Separation Rumours

Isha Rikhi took to Instagram Stories to respond to what she described as reports and rumours concerning her marriage. Rather than commenting on individual claims, the actor urged the media and the public to wait for information shared directly by her.

She wrote, “There are many rumours circulating about my marriage. It's shocking to hear and read the news reports appearing in certain quarters. I request certain sections of the media not to spread any rumours regarding my marriage or separation. I also urge the general public not to believe anything they read or hear unless the information comes directly from me or through my official social media handles. Thank you (sic)."

Her clarification comes after reports and online discussions continued to focus on her personal life following her separation from Badshah.

(Image Source: Instagram/@isharikhi)

'Bigg Boss 20' Promo Fuels Speculation

The timing of Isha's statement has also drawn attention because a recent Bigg Boss 20 promo featured a mystery woman whose identity has not been revealed.

In the clip, the contestant's face is blurred while she speaks emotionally about love, heartbreak and losing trust in a relationship. The remarks prompted some viewers to speculate that the woman could be Isha.

“I fell in love, and whatever I faced... When your trust is broken in some relationships...” the contestant says in the promo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

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Badshah And Isha Rikhi Confirm Separation

The latest speculation follows the couple's decision to publicly confirm their separation through statements shared on Instagram Stories.

Badshah earlier confirmed his divorce from Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi, bringing an end to weeks of speculation surrounding their relationship. The couple had married in an intimate ceremony in March 2026, with the wedding becoming public after Isha's mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared pictures from the occasion online.