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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesBadshah Drops New Pics With 'Mystery Girl'; Spotted Holding Hands, Riding A Bike

Badshah Drops New Pics With 'Mystery Girl'; Spotted Holding Hands, Riding A Bike

Badshah's latest Instagram post with singer Reet Talwar has gone viral, with fans intrigued by their chemistry.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 10:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Badshah shared photos with a mystery woman, sparking speculation.
  • His cryptic caption
  • The woman is singer Reet Talwar, promoting their new song.
  • Talwar previously collaborated with Badshah on their track Aawara.

Rapper and singer Badshah has once again grabbed the Internet's attention after sharing a series of photographs with a mystery woman on social media. The post quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section and speculating about the woman's identity.

Badshah's Cryptic Caption Sparks Curiosity

Badshah recently took to Instagram to post a string of candid pictures featuring himself with a mystery girl. In the photos, the duo can be seen spending quality time together, looking happy and relaxed in each other's company.

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One particular picture, in which Badshah is seen holding the woman's hand, caught the attention of fans. However, it was the singer's caption that truly set social media buzzing.

Sharing the pictures, Badshah wrote, "Tum Yoon Mile Ho." Since he did not reveal the woman's identity, the caption prompted widespread speculation among fans.

Mystery Girl Revealed As Singer Reet Talwar

While many social media users were left guessing, it has now emerged that the mystery woman is singer Reet Talwar. The two have collaborated on Badshah's newly released song, Tum Yoon Mile Ho.

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Reet Talwar is already familiar to Badshah's followers. She first gained recognition after collaborating with the rapper on their previous track, Aawara. Their latest pictures appear to be linked to the promotion of their new song.

Fans Earlier Linked Badshah With Hania Aamir

This is not the first time Badshah's social media activity has sparked rumours. Earlier, when the singer shared pictures with another mystery woman, several fans speculated that she could be Pakistani actress Hania Aamir.

With his latest post and cryptic caption, Badshah has once again managed to keep fans guessing while generating massive buzz online.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the mystery woman seen with Badshah in his recent viral post?

The mystery woman has been identified as singer Reet Talwar. They collaborated on Badshah's new song,

What was Badshah's caption for the pictures with Reet Talwar?

Badshah captioned the viral pictures with

What is the purpose of Badshah's recent social media post with Reet Talwar?

The pictures are linked to the promotion of their newly released song,

Have Badshah and Reet Talwar collaborated on music before?

Yes, Reet Talwar first gained recognition after collaborating with Badshah on their previous track,

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 10:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Badshah Badshah Mystery Girl Reet Talwar Badshah Instagram Post
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