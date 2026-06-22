Badshah Drops New Pics With 'Mystery Girl'; Spotted Holding Hands, Riding A Bike

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Badshah shared photos with a mystery woman, sparking speculation.

His cryptic caption

The woman is singer Reet Talwar, promoting their new song.

Talwar previously collaborated with Badshah on their track Aawara.

Rapper and singer Badshah has once again grabbed the Internet's attention after sharing a series of photographs with a mystery woman on social media. The post quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section and speculating about the woman's identity.

Badshah's Cryptic Caption Sparks Curiosity

Badshah recently took to Instagram to post a string of candid pictures featuring himself with a mystery girl. In the photos, the duo can be seen spending quality time together, looking happy and relaxed in each other's company.

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One particular picture, in which Badshah is seen holding the woman's hand, caught the attention of fans. However, it was the singer's caption that truly set social media buzzing.

Sharing the pictures, Badshah wrote, "Tum Yoon Mile Ho." Since he did not reveal the woman's identity, the caption prompted widespread speculation among fans.

Mystery Girl Revealed As Singer Reet Talwar

While many social media users were left guessing, it has now emerged that the mystery woman is singer Reet Talwar. The two have collaborated on Badshah's newly released song, Tum Yoon Mile Ho.

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Reet Talwar is already familiar to Badshah's followers. She first gained recognition after collaborating with the rapper on their previous track, Aawara. Their latest pictures appear to be linked to the promotion of their new song.

Fans Earlier Linked Badshah With Hania Aamir

This is not the first time Badshah's social media activity has sparked rumours. Earlier, when the singer shared pictures with another mystery woman, several fans speculated that she could be Pakistani actress Hania Aamir.

With his latest post and cryptic caption, Badshah has once again managed to keep fans guessing while generating massive buzz online.