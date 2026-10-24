‘Bade Bade Deshon Mein...’: Slovak Ambassador Channels Shah Rukh Khan’s 'DDLJ' Moment | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Slovak Ambassador Robert Maxian recreated iconic DDLJ dialogue.

He shared a video, recalling film's

DDLJ (1995) continues to attract global audiences after decades.

Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic dialogues continue to find fans across the world, and Slovak Ambassador to India Robert Maxian has joined the list. The ambassador recently shared a video of himself driving a car while recreating one of the most memorable lines from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ). He delivered Raj’s famous dialogue, “Bade bade deshon mein aisi chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hain, Senorita,” made popular by Shah Rukh Khan in the 1995 romantic drama. Maxian also recalled his time in India, describing the film as an “unforgettable Blockbuster” and celebrating its lasting appeal.

Slovak Ambassador Recreates Shah Rukh Khan’s Iconic DDLJ Dialogue

Robert Maxian shared the video on social media, bringing back a memorable moment from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. In the clip, the Slovak ambassador is seen driving a car as he delivers Raj’s famous line, “Bade bade deshon mein aisi chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hain, Senorita.”

Iconic lines from Bollywood blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Slovak Ambassador to India Robert Maxian @RobertMaxian this morning: https://t.co/nzPvZMoeWz — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) October 24, 2026

The dialogue remains one of the film’s most recognisable moments, and Maxian’s recreation highlights how the film continues to connect with audiences beyond India.

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Alongside the video, the ambassador reflected on his years in India and the memories associated with the film. Calling it an “unforgettable Blockbuster”, he wrote, “An unforgettable Blockbuster that brings back memories of my years in 🇮🇳! Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) remains a timeless romantic Bollywood classic with 🇮🇳 cinema legends @iamsrk and @itsKajolD and an unforgettable saying… 🇮🇳.”

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Maxian also included hashtags related to DDLJ, Kajol, and Bollywood, and tagged actor Anupam Kher.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: The Story Of Raj And Simran

Released in 1995, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, directed by Aditya Chopra, featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as Raj and Simran. Their romance begins during a trip to Europe, but their relationship faces challenges when Simran’s family insists on a different future for her.

The film struck a chord with audiences through its combination of romance, humour, family relationships and music. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s on-screen chemistry helped make Raj and Simran one of Hindi cinema’s most beloved couples.

Why DDLJ Continues To Win Hearts

Nearly three decades after its release, DDLJ remains popular with audiences across generations, including Gen Z. Its memorable dialogues, songs, and themes of love, family, and tradition continue to attract viewers.

The film’s long-running screening at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir has further cemented its place in Indian cinema. Maxian’s video is another reminder of how Shah Rukh Khan’s performances and DDLJ’s memorable moments continue to reach audiences around the world.