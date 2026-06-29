Bad Bunny Brings Out Novak Djokovic At London Concert Ahead Of Wimbledon: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Novak Djokovic surprised fans by joining Bad Bunny on London stage.

Bad Bunny's landmark concert celebrated Latin American culture, solidarity.

Adele, Maya Jama also enjoyed star-studded, vibrant London concert.

Days before beginning another Wimbledon campaign, Novak Djokovic swapped the tennis court for the concert stage. The Serbian champion surprised thousands of fans by joining global music sensation Bad Bunny during the rapper's landmark London performance, adding another memorable moment to a night that was already making history.

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A Landmark Night For Bad Bunny

The concert marked a major milestone for Bad Bunny, who became the first Latin American artist to headline a UK stadium. Around 50,000 fans attended the opening night of two sold-out shows in London.

The performance celebrated Central and South American culture while also including a message of solidarity for those affected by the Venezuela earthquake.

Djokovic Surprises Fans With On-Stage Appearance

Novak Djokovic took a break from Wimbledon preparations to make an unexpected appearance during Bad Bunny's sold-out concert at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

🎶 Novak Djokovic pasándola bien en "La Casita" de Bad Bunny.pic.twitter.com/Ou1SHriLWt — Tiempo De Tenis (@Tiempodetenis1) June 27, 2026

The 39-year-old tennis icon stepped onto the stage to introduce one of the Puerto Rican star's songs in Spanish, delighting the packed crowd. Throughout the evening, Djokovic appeared relaxed and fully immersed in the atmosphere before returning his attention to his pursuit of a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title at SW19.

ACHO PR NOLEEEE 🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷



Djokovic presente en el recital de Bad Bunny en la previa a #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/5TBYLiJIim — Todo Sobre Tenis (@Tsobretenis) June 27, 2026

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Adele And Maya Jama Add Star Power

Adele lit up the crowd in London as she was seen all smiles, dancing in an England football jersey and fully embracing the electric atmosphere. She sang along with the music, threw her hands in the air, and even playfully grabbed a fan’s hat, adding to the carefree energy of the night. Rather than staying reserved, she appeared completely immersed in the celebration, laughing and grooving through the set as the party vibe refused to dip for a moment.

Adele is wearing someone’s hat, dances and shaking her ass at Bad Bunny’s show tonight 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/IoxJJUWKbE — juIia ❦ ﾒ𝟶 (@rosesforwIne) June 28, 2026

Television presenter Maya Jama also made a surprise appearance on opening night. The Love Island host stepped inside “La Casita,” the vibrant Puerto Rican-style house that sits at the heart of Bad Bunny’s world tour stage design. The colourful set transforms every arena into a lively, immersive house-party experience.