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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesBabil Shares Photos Of Irrfan Khan Caring For Sutapa During Cancer Battle, Internet Gets Emotional

Babil Shares Photos Of Irrfan Khan Caring For Sutapa During Cancer Battle, Internet Gets Emotional

Babil Khan shares emotional photos of Irrfan Khan caring for wife Sutapa during his cancer battle, leaving fans deeply moved on social media.

By : ANI | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 09:44 AM (IST)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16: Babil on Thursday took to Instagram and shared pictures of his late father and cinema icon Irrfan Khan.

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The pictures show Irrfan Khan lovingly taking care of his wife, Sutapa, even as he was battling cancer himself. In his caption, Babil shared that the photos were taken when Irrfan was treating corns on Sutapa's feet.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

"During baba's most unbearable peak cancer period, mamma used to get corns on her feet, running around and taking care of him. So baba used to tie his phone on his head as a light source and operate on her corns. Both peeling off hardened layers of resistance towards the soft skin of love," he captioned the post.

Irrfan's pictures left netizens emotional.

"What a beautiful memory. Sir will always live on in everything you do," a netizen wrote.

"So much pain and warmth in these pictures," another social media user commented.

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Irrfan passed away at a Mumbai hospital on April 29, 2020. He was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour and lost his life to it.

Considered one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry, the actor worked in some of the most critically acclaimed films in India, like 'Life in a... Metro', 'The Lunchbox', and 'Hindi Medium'. (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 17 Apr 2026 09:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
Irrfan Khan Babil Khan Sutapa Sikdar Bollywood
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