Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Ramya Krishnan confirmed exploitation exists across all industries.

She emphasized such incidents are not gender-specific, have always occurred.

Recalled early career's harsh conditions, lacked basic set facilities.

Today's actors enjoy far better facilities than her time.

Actress Ramya Krishnan, best known for playing Sivagami in Baahubali, has spoken candidly about casting couch and exploitation in the entertainment industry. During a recent podcast appearance, the actress acknowledged that such incidents continue to occur in the film world, adding that exploitation isn't limited to any particular gender. She also looked back at the challenges actors faced on film sets before basic facilities became commonplace.

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Ramya Krishnan Says Casting Couch Exists Across Industries

During her appearance on the podcast Raw Talks With VK, Ramya was aksed whether casting couch is a reality in the film industry. The actress didn't dismiss the issue and pointed out that such incidents have occurred even in countries where women have made considerable progress.

She said, "Epstein files ko dekhiye. Ye America jaisi jagah par bhi hua, jahan mahilaen kaafi aage hain. Iske bawajood unhe aisi cheezon ka saamna karna pada. Isiliye aap ye nahi keh sakte ki yahan aisa nahi hota." [Look at the Epstein files. This happened even in a country like America, where women have made significant progress. Despite that, they had to face such things. That is why you cannot say that such incidents do not happen here.]

She added, "Ye hota hai, pehle bhi hota tha aur aage bhi hoga. Lekin ye kis tarah hua, kya aapke paas 'haan' ya 'naa' kehne ka vikalp tha, samay ke saath ye cheezen bhi badalti rahengi." [Such things happen, they have happened in the past and will continue to happen in the future. But how did it happen? Did you have the option to say 'yes' or 'no'? These things, too, will keep changing with time.]

Ramya also mentioned that exploitation remains a reality, irrespective of how such situations arise. She also pointed out that the glamour associated with the entertainment business often brings greater attention to these incidents, although people outside the film fraternity face similar experiences.

She added, "Yahi iski sacchai hai. Chahe zabardasti ho, apni marzi se ho ya fir samanya tareeke se, ye hota rahega aur ho raha hai. Isse koi inkaar nahi kar sakta. Hamara pesha glamour se juda hai, isiliye log iss bare mai baat karte hain." [That is the reality of it. Whether it happens through coercion, consensually or in the normal course of things, it will continue to happen. No one can deny this. Our profession is associated with glamour, which is why people talk about it.]

She further said, "Lekin bahar kitni mahilaen aisi cheezon ka samna karti hain? Ye har jagah hota hai aur isme gender ka koi farak nahi hai." [But how many women outside the entertainment industry face such things? This happens everywhere, and gender has nothing to do with it.]

Interestingly, casting couch was also a central theme in Khadgam, the 2002 film directed by Ramya's husband, filmmaker Krishna Vamsi. The film featured Sangeetha as Seethamahalakshmi, an aspiring actress who feels she has little choice but to give in to exploitation to pursue her ambition of becoming a film star.

Ramya Krishan Recalls Lack Of Basic Facilities On Film Sets

The actress also opened up about the difficult working conditions she experienced during the early years of her career. According to Ramya, film sets once lacked even basic amenities such as private spaces, changing rooms and proper washrooms for actors.

Revisiting those experiences, she recalled having to use a bottle while sitting inside an Ambassador car because there were no vanity vans or washrooms available on location. The situation was so challenging that she sometimes had to get ready inside her car between shoots to save time.

Ramya also revealed that make-up artists weren't always available during those days, leaving her to manage her own make-up while travelling between shooting locations.

When asked if actors today enjoy better facilities, the actress laughed and described the current generation as fortunate. Comparing the two eras, she remarked that today's performers don't have to endure even a quarter of the difficulties she experienced during her early career.

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Ramya Krishnan's Upcoming Films

On the professional front, Ramya Krishnan was most recently seen alongside Rajinikanth in Jailer 2. She also has several projects in the pipeline, including Raaka, Sri Sri, Pocket Novel and Tera Yaar Hoon Main.

The actress recently appeared as a guest host on Bigg Boss Tamil 10.