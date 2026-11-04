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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAyushmann Khurrana Gets Extortion Threat, Sender Claims Link To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Ayushmann Khurrana Gets Extortion Threat, Sender Claims Link To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Ayushmann Khurrana has received an extortion threat via an audio message from a sender claiming to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who has demanded crores from the actor.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 02:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ayushmann Khurrana, Tusshar Kapoor received alleged gang extortion threats.
  • Police investigate threats; Kapoor's caller possibly a hoax.
  • Incidents follow Tiger Shroff shooting; celebrities increased security.
  • AICWA urged PM Modi for security, gang crackdown.

Ayushmann Khurrana received an extortion threat via voice message demanding crores from a sender claiming Lawrence Bishnoi gang links, IANS reported, citing Mumbai Police sources.

Officers are now looking into the threat and trying to confirm whether the sender is who he claims to be. As part of this, they are matching the voice in the message against stored recordings of a person with the same name.

Tusshar Kapoor Receives Rs 5 Crore Extortion Threat

The incident follows closely on the heels of a similar episode involving Tusshar Kapoor, who was contacted a day earlier and asked for Rs 5 crore in the name of the same gang. In that case, early findings by the Mumbai Crime Branch have cast doubt on the caller’s identity, and police suspect it could have been a hoax.

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According to police sources, the caller in Tusshar’s case gave his name as “Harry Boxer” and claimed to be part of the Bishnoi gang. Kapoor reported the call to Mumbai Police right away, after which the case was passed on to the Anti-Extortion Cell and the Crime Branch, NDTV reported.

Bollywood Celebrities Under Threat

The recent threat calls and messages targeting actors came days after the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff on October 18, when gunshots were fired as he was leaving a football club in his car. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack in a social media post. Police have arrested 13 people in connection with the case, including the alleged shooters who were captured on video. They have been remanded to police custody.

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In the days following the incident, several Bollywood celebrities have stepped up their security. Salman Khan has been provided Y+ security, while Akshay Kumar has reportedly installed a bulletproof shield outside his residence, with armed personnel also seen stationed there. Amitabh Bachchan, too, met fans during his customary Sunday Darshan from inside a bulletproof enclosure after the Mumbai Police reportedly received a threat email.

Amid the series of threats targeting actors, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking foolproof security for film personalities.

In its letter, the organisation raised concerns over the growing security threats, stating, “Bollywood behind bulletproof glass: Amitabh Bachchan forced to meet fans from behind bulletproof glass. After the murder of Baba Siddique and attacks on Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Shetty, Kapil Sharma and Tiger Shroff, who is next?”

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The AICWA also urged the Prime Minister to ensure “foolproof security for film personalities and their families”, along with “a complete crackdown on gangster and extortion networks, with NIA investigation” and “fast-track trials and strict punishment for the guilty”. It further called for the restoration of law and order in Mumbai.

The organisation warned that Mumbai must not return to what it described as the “underworld days of the 1990s”, adding that “Bollywood must never work in the shadow of fear.”

Frequently Asked Questions

What recent threat did Ayushmann Khurrana receive?

Ayushmann Khurrana received an extortion threat via voice message demanding crores. The sender claimed links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and police are verifying the sender's identity through voice matching.

Was Tusshar Kapoor also targeted by an extortion threat?

Yes, Tusshar Kapoor received an extortion demand for Rs 5 crore from someone claiming to be part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Police suspect it might be a hoax as voice samples did not match their records.

How has the Bollywood community responded to these threats?

Several celebrities have increased security, such as Salman Khan receiving Y+ security. The All India Cine Workers Association has also urged the Prime Minister for foolproof security for film personalities.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 04 Nov 2026 01:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ayushmann Khurrana Breaking News Lawrence Bishnoi ABP Live ENtertainment News
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