Ayesha Shroff Reacts After Tiger Shroff Escapes Firing Incident In Mumbai, Says ‘God Is Great’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Unidentified men fired five rounds near Tiger Shroff's car, injuring two.

Police detained one person; a social media group claimed responsibility.

Family confirmed well-being; Deputy and Chief Ministers assured action.

Actor Tiger Shroff’s family has responded after a firing incident near his BMW in Mumbai’s Juhu area left his driver and an autorickshaw driver injured. Tiger escaped a direct bullet injury when unidentified men allegedly fired five rounds at his car on Sunday evening. Speaking to paparazzi outside, his mother, Ayesha Shroff, offered a brief but reassuring update, giving a thumbs-up and saying, “God is great.” Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde later visited the family, while Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to the actor by phone and assured him that the accused would be traced and apprehended at the earliest.

Ayesha Shroff Says ‘God Is Great’

Ayesha Shroff gave a brief response when photographers asked about Tiger’s condition following the incident. She raised her thumb and said, “God is great,” reassuring those waiting for an update about her son. Tiger reportedly escaped without a direct bullet injury, but his driver, Firdaus, and an autorickshaw driver sustained injuries during the firing.

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How The Firing Incident Unfolded

The incident took place at around 7 pm on Sunday, when Tiger was returning home after playing a football match. According to preliminary information, three men arrived on a motorcycle. Two allegedly opened fire, while the third waited to help them escape. Videos that emerged after the incident appeared to show the suspects fleeing on the motorcycle. Mumbai Police have formed 15 teams to trace the attackers and detained one person for questioning in Santacruz.

A social media post attributed to Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu claimed responsibility in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi group. However, police have not confirmed the claim.

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Eknath Shinde And Devendra Fadnavis Respond

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Tiger’s residence and assured the family that strict action would be taken. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also spoke to the actor over the phone, promising that the accused would be traced and apprehended as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, actor Disha Patani, Tiger’s close friend and Baaghi 2 co-star, visited his residence late on Sunday night. The investigation into the firing is ongoing, with Mumbai Police working to identify and trace the suspects. While Tiger escaped a direct bullet injury, the incident has raised concerns over the safety of the actor and those around him.