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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAyesha Shroff Reacts After Tiger Shroff Escapes Firing Incident In Mumbai, Says ‘God Is Great’

Ayesha Shroff Reacts After Tiger Shroff Escapes Firing Incident In Mumbai, Says ‘God Is Great’

Ayesha Shroff reacts after Tiger Shroff escapes a direct bullet injury in a Mumbai firing incident. Police have formed 15 teams to trace the attackers as the investigation continues.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 10:11 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Unidentified men fired five rounds near Tiger Shroff's car, injuring two.
  • Police detained one person; a social media group claimed responsibility.
  • Family confirmed well-being; Deputy and Chief Ministers assured action.

Actor Tiger Shroff’s family has responded after a firing incident near his BMW in Mumbai’s Juhu area left his driver and an autorickshaw driver injured. Tiger escaped a direct bullet injury when unidentified men allegedly fired five rounds at his car on Sunday evening. Speaking to paparazzi outside, his mother, Ayesha Shroff, offered a brief but reassuring update, giving a thumbs-up and saying, “God is great.” Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde later visited the family, while Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to the actor by phone and assured him that the accused would be traced and apprehended at the earliest.

Ayesha Shroff Says ‘God Is Great’

Ayesha Shroff gave a brief response when photographers asked about Tiger’s condition following the incident. She raised her thumb and said, “God is great,” reassuring those waiting for an update about her son. Tiger reportedly escaped without a direct bullet injury, but his driver, Firdaus, and an autorickshaw driver sustained injuries during the firing.

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff Firing Incident: FWICE Raises Alarm Over Repeated Attacks On Film Stars, Asks 'Security For Actor And Family'

How The Firing Incident Unfolded

The incident took place at around 7 pm on Sunday, when Tiger was returning home after playing a football match. According to preliminary information, three men arrived on a motorcycle. Two allegedly opened fire, while the third waited to help them escape. Videos that emerged after the incident appeared to show the suspects fleeing on the motorcycle. Mumbai Police have formed 15 teams to trace the attackers and detained one person for questioning in Santacruz.

A social media post attributed to Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu claimed responsibility in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi group. However, police have not confirmed the claim.

ALSO READ | Disha Patani Looks Distressed As She Visits Tiger Shroff Hours After Firing Incident In Mumbai | WATCH

Eknath Shinde And Devendra Fadnavis Respond

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Tiger’s residence and assured the family that strict action would be taken. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also spoke to the actor over the phone, promising that the accused would be traced and apprehended as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, actor Disha Patani, Tiger’s close friend and Baaghi 2 co-star, visited his residence late on Sunday night. The investigation into the firing is ongoing, with Mumbai Police working to identify and trace the suspects. While Tiger escaped a direct bullet injury, the incident has raised concerns over the safety of the actor and those around him.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident occurred involving actor Tiger Shroff?

A firing incident took place near Tiger Shroff's BMW in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening. Tiger escaped a direct bullet injury, though his driver and an autorickshaw driver were injured.

Who was injured during the firing incident?

Tiger Shroff's driver, Firdaus, and an autorickshaw driver sustained injuries. Tiger himself was not directly hit by a bullet.

How did government officials respond to the incident?

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde visited the family, and CM Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Tiger by phone. Both assured that the accused would be traced and apprehended quickly.

Has anyone claimed responsibility for the attack?

A social media post attributed to Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu claimed responsibility in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi group. However, police have not confirmed this claim.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 19 Oct 2026 10:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tiger Shroff Ayesha Shroff Mumbai Firing Tiger Shroff Firing Incident Tiger Shroff BMW Ayesha Shroff Reaction
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