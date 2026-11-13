Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kareena Kapoor received legal notice for wearing Quranic pendant.

Taslima Nasrin defended Kareena, questioning religious objections publicly.

Nasrin criticized policing women's bodies over religious symbols.

She stated Kareena need not apologise; critics should.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has found support from writer Taslima Nasrin after a controversy erupted over a necklace she wore in photographs shared on social media during Diwali. The actor received a legal notice from Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesperson Abbas Hafeez, who objected to the emerald pendant she wore, claiming that it hurt religious sentiments. Now, Nasrin has publicly defended Kareena, questioning the objection and saying that the actor has no reason to apologise.

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Taslima Nasrin Defends Kareena, Questions Religious Objections

Taking to social media, Nasrin criticised what she described as the actions of self-appointed religious guardians. She questioned why wearing a pendant engraved with a Quranic verse should become a source of controversy, particularly when the jewellery is traditionally worn around the neck.

In her post, she also questioned whether the objection was linked to the way Kareena's outfit showed her cleavage. Nasrin argued that a woman's body should not become a reason to question the sanctity of a religious inscription.

She said, "What ridiculous antics the self-appointed guardians of religion get up to sometimes! Kareena Kapoor has worn an emerald pendant engraved with Ayat al-Kursi from the Quran. This piece of jewellery from the royal family of Bhopal came to her through Saif Ali Khan’s family. Some Muslim leader has sent her a legal notice over photographs of her wearing it. The photographs must be deleted, and Kareena must apologise publicly or face further legal action."

(Image Source: X/@taslimanasreen)

'Do They Think Allah Didn't Create Cleavage?'

She went on to question the objection to the pendant being worn close to the actor's chest, pointing out that this is where a necklace naturally rests.

"Why? What catastrophe occurs if someone wears a pendant engraved with a Quranic verse? A pendant is meant to be worn around the neck. Naturally, it will hang near the chest. Or is the objection that Kareena’s cleavage is visible? Do they think Allah did not create cleavage? That Satan did? The entire body is Allah’s creation, but when it comes to a woman’s breasts, Satan slipped in to do a little handiwork? How amusing!," she added.

Nasrin further argued that the dignity of a woman should not be overlooked in the name of protecting religious symbols. She questioned the idea that an inscription could be considered worthy of respect while the woman wearing it faced harassment.

She said, "What a bizarre notion of sanctity! Letters engraved on an emerald deserve respect, but a woman of flesh and blood does not. To defend the honour of those letters, a woman can be harassed and pressured into apologising. If sanctity is destroyed merely by coming close to a woman’s body, then hatred of women has been built into that very notion of sanctity."

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'I See No Reason For Kareena To Apologise'

In the same post, Nasrin also questioned why one person's religious beliefs should dictate another person's choices, including what they wear or how they pose for photographs.

She said, "If you consider a verse sacred, by all means do. But why impose the burden of your belief on someone else? Another woman must dress, wear jewellery and pose for photographs according to your beliefs, what an absurd demand! Surely your hurt feelings do not give you a licence to take away someone else’s freedom."

She concluded by criticising what she described as the policing of women's bodies in the name of religion. Nasrin maintained that Kareena should not be expected to apologise for wearing the pendant and said those attempting to turn her choice of jewellery and clothing into an offence should instead reconsider their actions.

"People are fed up with these merchants of wounded feelings. Century after century passes, yet they never stop showing the world that they do not know the first thing about tolerance! They keep watch over everything, from the pendant around a woman’s neck to her cleavage. This policing of women’s bodies in the name of religion, this intimidation, this bullying to extract apologies must stop. I see no reason for Kareena to apologise. The apologies should come from those who are going out of their way to turn a woman’s harmless choice of clothes and jewellery into a crime," she added.

(Image Source: X/@taslimanasreen)

Why Did Kareena Kapoor Receive A Legal Notice Over Her Pendant?

The controversy centres on an emerald pendant that Kareena wore as part of her Diwali look. The piece of jewellery reportedly belongs to the erstwhile royal family of Bhopal and came to the actor through her husband Saif Ali Khan's family. The pendant features an inscription of Ayat al-Kursi, a verse from the Quran.

Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesperson Abbas Hafeez reportedly sent a legal notice to Kareena and her stylist, Rhea Kapoor, over the photographs. He objected to the actor wearing the religious inscription in a way that he believed hurt religious sentiments.