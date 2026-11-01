Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Elvish Yadav is set to guest on Bigg Boss 20.

A video surfaced, Elvish mocked Arishfa Khan's voice.

Elvish will make Gullu and Yung Dsa compete.

He previously won Bigg Boss OTT 2 as wildcard.

Elvish Yadav is set to make a guest appearance on Bigg Boss 20 during its upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan. Ahead of his appearance, a video of the YouTuber taking a dig at contestant Arishfa Khan over her voice has surfaced online and is gaining attention on social media. Elvish has also shared a picture with Salman Khan from the show's sets.

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'Mujhe Cute Bhi Nahi Lagti'

Elvish made the remarks during an interview with Isha Malviya and Rajat Sood, where the conversation turned to Bigg Boss 20. Speaking about Arishfa's voice, he said, "Arishfa Khan ki bhi awaaz bahut gandi hai. Badi paeni awaaz hai bhai, mai toh mute kar deta hu."

Rajat Sood responded, "Aree unka gala kharab hai abhi."

Elvish questioned the explanation, replying, "Gala kharab? Aise hota hai gala kharab? Hamara bhi hua hai gala kharab, aise toh nahi hua kabhi."

He went on to defend his right to share his views, saying, "Hamara opinion nahi ho sakta? Woh national television par hai, hum dekhenge. Mujhe toh cute bhi nahi lagti."

He further added, "Aisi cuteness ka kya jab audio nikalte hi video kharaab ho jae."

🚨🚨 Elvish Yadav. Arishfa Khan is too annoying to watch whenever she speaks. Is It True...? https://t.co/nOXSwp4TNs — PS.😮‍💨 (@Godnow21) October 31, 2026

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Elvish Yadav To Appear On 'Bigg Boss 20' Weekend Ka Vaar

Elvish will join Salman Khan as a guest on Bigg Boss 20's Weekend Ka Vaar. In the upcoming segment, he will ask Gullu and Yung Dsa to compete in a challenge to impress Kanika Mann. The promo shows the two contestants taking on the task, with Gullu, also known as Kushal Tanwar, and Yung Dsa performing push-ups.

Elvish and Gullu share an earlier connection. Gullu was part of Elvish's team on Splitsvilla X6: Pyaar Ya Paisa, where he went on to win the show.

⭐️⭐️ https://t.co/uI1ogX7VpP — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) November 1, 2026

Elvish has also posted a photograph with Salman Khan ahead of the episode. The YouTuber previously won Bigg Boss OTT 2 in August 2023, becoming the first wildcard contestant to win a season of the franchise.