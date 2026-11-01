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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Awaaz Bahut Gandi Hai': Elvish Yadav Mocks Arishfa Khan's Voice Ahead Of 'Bigg Boss 20' Appearance

'Awaaz Bahut Gandi Hai': Elvish Yadav Mocks Arishfa Khan's Voice Ahead Of 'Bigg Boss 20' Appearance

Elvish Yadav takes a dig at Arishfa Khan’s voice in an interview ahead of his guest appearance on Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 01 Nov 2026 01:32 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Elvish Yadav is set to guest on Bigg Boss 20.
  • A video surfaced, Elvish mocked Arishfa Khan's voice.
  • Elvish will make Gullu and Yung Dsa compete.
  • He previously won Bigg Boss OTT 2 as wildcard.

Elvish Yadav is set to make a guest appearance on Bigg Boss 20 during its upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan. Ahead of his appearance, a video of the YouTuber taking a dig at contestant Arishfa Khan over her voice has surfaced online and is gaining attention on social media. Elvish has also shared a picture with Salman Khan from the show's sets.

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'Mujhe Cute Bhi Nahi Lagti'

Elvish made the remarks during an interview with Isha Malviya and Rajat Sood, where the conversation turned to Bigg Boss 20. Speaking about Arishfa's voice, he said, "Arishfa Khan ki bhi awaaz bahut gandi hai. Badi paeni awaaz hai bhai, mai toh mute kar deta hu."

Rajat Sood responded, "Aree unka gala kharab hai abhi."

Elvish questioned the explanation, replying, "Gala kharab? Aise hota hai gala kharab? Hamara bhi hua hai gala kharab, aise toh nahi hua kabhi."

He went on to defend his right to share his views, saying, "Hamara opinion nahi ho sakta? Woh national television par hai, hum dekhenge. Mujhe toh cute bhi nahi lagti."

He further added, "Aisi cuteness ka kya jab audio nikalte hi video kharaab ho jae."

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Elvish Yadav To Appear On 'Bigg Boss 20' Weekend Ka Vaar

Elvish will join Salman Khan as a guest on Bigg Boss 20's Weekend Ka Vaar. In the upcoming segment, he will ask Gullu and Yung Dsa to compete in a challenge to impress Kanika Mann. The promo shows the two contestants taking on the task, with Gullu, also known as Kushal Tanwar, and Yung Dsa performing push-ups.

Elvish and Gullu share an earlier connection. Gullu was part of Elvish's team on Splitsvilla X6: Pyaar Ya Paisa, where he went on to win the show.

Elvish has also posted a photograph with Salman Khan ahead of the episode. The YouTuber previously won Bigg Boss OTT 2 in August 2023, becoming the first wildcard contestant to win a season of the franchise.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Elvish Yadav doing on Bigg Boss 20?

Elvish Yadav is making a guest appearance on Bigg Boss 20's upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan. He will also present a challenge to some contestants.

What remarks did Elvish Yadav make about Arishfa Khan?

Elvish Yadav criticized Arishfa Khan's voice, calling it 'gandi' and 'paeni', stating he mutes it. He also mentioned he does not find her cute.

What challenge will Elvish Yadav introduce on Bigg Boss 20?

Elvish Yadav will challenge contestants Gullu and Yung Dsa to perform push-ups. The task is designed for them to impress Kanika Mann.

Does Elvish Yadav have a prior connection with any Bigg Boss 20 contestant?

Yes, Elvish Yadav has a past connection with Gullu (Kushal Tanwar). Gullu was part of Elvish's team on Splitsvilla X6 and went on to win the show.

What is Elvish Yadav's history with the Bigg Boss franchise?

Elvish Yadav previously won Bigg Boss OTT 2 in August 2023. He achieved the unique feat of being the first wildcard contestant to win a season of the franchise.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Nov 2026 01:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Weekend Ka Vaar Salman Khan Isha Malviya Elvish Yadav Bigg Boss 20 Arishfa Khan
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