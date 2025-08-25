Avneet Kaur Reacts To Virat Kohli’s Viral Instagram Like: 'Milta Rahe Pyaar...'

Avneet Kaur is busy promoting her upcoming international project Love in Vietnam, but it wasn’t just her film making headlines this week. The actress recently addressed the viral buzz around cricket icon Virat Kohli liking one of her Instagram photos, a move that sent social media into a frenzy.

Avneet breaks silence on Kohli’s accidental like

At the trailer launch of Love in Vietnam, Avneet was asked about the wave of attention and appreciation she’s been receiving from big names in the industry, an indirect reference to Kohli’s now-famous “like.” Flashing a smile, she kept her response short and sweet, saying, “Milta rahe pyaar... Aur kya hi keh sakti hoon (May the love keep coming... what more can I really say).”

How one “Like” by Kohli on Avneet's photo took over the internet

The internet went into overdrive after fans noticed Kohli had tapped the heart on one of Avneet’s glamorous pictures, where she stunned in a lime-green crop top paired with a printed mini skirt. The interaction quickly blew up online, sparking memes, speculation, and trolling.

However, Kohli swiftly put an end to the rumours. Taking to his Instagram Stories, he clarified that the “like” was nothing more than a tech mishap. “I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding,” the cricketer wrote.

What started as an accidental click turned into a major PR boost for Avneet. The actress reportedly gained over one million new followers and landed 12 brand endorsement deals, increasing her brand value by 30%.

About Love in Vietnam

Directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, Love in Vietnam is a cross-cultural romantic drama starring Avneet Kaur, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Vietnamese star Kha Ngan. Inspired by the classic Turkish novel Madonna in a Fur Coat, the film explores a passionate love story set against the vibrant backdrops of Vietnam and Punjab.