Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Avinash Mishra requested privacy amid Eisha Singh breakup rumors.

He did not confirm separation; Eisha remains publicly silent.

Their relationship began on Bigg Boss 18 in October 2024.

Avinash Mishra has addressed the speculation surrounding his rumoured breakup with Eisha Singh, asking media platforms to respect their privacy. The actor shared a note on Instagram Stories after reports of an alleged split and claims of infidelity began circulating online. He did not confirm whether the two had ended their relationship or directly respond to the allegations. Instead, he urged people to stop turning personal matters into public discussion and move on from the ongoing chatter online. Eisha, meanwhile, has not publicly commented on the rumours. His statement comes as fans continue to follow developments closely surrounding the actors.

Avinash Mishra Requests Privacy Amid Eisha Singh Breakup Rumours

Avinash Mishra has finally addressed the growing speculation about his relationship with Eisha Singh. The actor took to Instagram Stories to share a note after reports of their alleged separation and cheating allegations began gaining attention on social media.

Without confirming whether the couple had called it quits, Avinash requested media platforms to stop discussing their personal lives. He also expressed disappointment over the way private relationships were being turned into online conversations for engagement.

In his Instagram Story, the actor wrote, “Guys, let's put this behind us and move forward. The last few weeks have been tough for many. Requesting media pages to respect everyone's privacy. Relationships are personal, not public entertainment. Not everything is about views and engagement. Let's allow people to live in peace.”

While Avinash did not directly address the infidelity allegations, his message made it clear that he wanted the ongoing discussion surrounding his personal life to end.

ALSO READ | Sharad Kapoor Reveals How SRK, Salman and Sonu Sood Offered Support During His Crisis

Eisha Singh Yet To React To Breakup Speculation

Eisha Singh has not publicly responded to the breakup rumours or Avinash's statement so far. Reports have also claimed that the actress unfollowed him on Instagram, adding to speculation about a possible fallout.

The discussion gained further attention after Eisha's mother reportedly shared a cryptic post about karma. Amid the online chatter, the actress visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain with her family. Sharing pictures from the visit, she wrote, “He called me exactly when I needed him the most.”

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan's 'K3G' Raichand House Recreated In Mumbai For Film's 25th Anniversary

However, neither Eisha nor Avinash has officially confirmed a separation. Their recent social media activity and reported developments have continued to attract attention from fans.

How Avinash Mishra And Eisha Singh Met On Bigg Boss 18

Avinash and Eisha first crossed paths in October 2024 when they participated in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 18. Their growing friendship and closeness inside the house caught viewers' attention, and fans soon began shipping them together under the name 'Avisha'.

After the show, the two continued to spend time together and collaborated on several music videos, including Kala Sha Kala, Aao Na and Heeriye. Their public appearances and social media interactions further fuelled interest in their relationship.

Over time, the duo developed a dedicated fan following, with viewers closely tracking their bond even after their reality television stint ended. While breakup rumours continue to circulate, Avinash's latest statement does not confirm a separation. For now, both actors have kept their relationship status private, with Eisha yet to publicly address the speculation.