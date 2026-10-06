Avinash Mishra Says 'I Love You Baby' To Eisha Singh After 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15' Win: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom KKK15 winner Avinash Mishra publicly told Eisha Singh

Eisha Singh celebrated Avinash's win, emotionally embracing him post-victory.

Their public display fuels ongoing relationship speculation.

Avinash Mishra's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 victory came with an unexpected dose of romance, or at least that is what fans think. During a post-win celebration, the actor turned towards Eisha Singh and thanked her for standing by him before telling her, "I love you baby". Eisha's response has also sparked fresh speculation about the equation between the two.

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Avinash Mishra Tells Eisha Singh ‘I Love You Baby’

While celebrating his victory, Avinash stood on stage and looked towards Eisha. He told her, "Thank you for all the love and support." Eisha playfully urged him to continue, saying, "Aage bol".

The exchange ended on a light-hearted note when Avinash laughed and said, "Ab ye wala video mat daalna."

Avi said I LOVE YOU BABY to #EishaSingh 😭! OMG HE CONFESSED - I mean us seeing the first time 😭😭 ... CRYING, TROWING UP, SCREAMING 😭. #Avisha Is Official 😭. #AvinashMishra https://t.co/YRJxMjwLnO — Jeeks (@JeekshithaG) October 5, 2026

However, the moment did make its way online and quickly caught fans’ attention.

Eisha Celebrates Avinash's 'KKK 15' Win

Avinash recently emerged as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, with Eisha also present for the celebrations. Videos showing the two embracing and Eisha cheering for his victory soon began circulating online.

At the grand finale, Eisha was visibly emotional as she watched Avinash lift the trophy. After his win was announced, he ran towards her and gave her a warm hug, making the celebratory moment even more memorable.

Eisha had tears seeing him win and the way he ran to hug her I can’t i’m gone. They make the best couple ever!! ♥️😭😭 #EishaSingh #AvinashMishra #Avisha #KKK15 https://t.co/qvREfp6DHn — Zarah (@Zarahx02) October 4, 2026

Eisha later congratulated Avinash through her Instagram Story. Sharing a picture with him, she wrote, “Maybe God's plan really was bigger...KKK 15 winner. So So proud of you. Brb, crying."

She also posted a video of the two dancing and celebrating his achievement, giving fans another glimpse into their close bond.

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Avinash Mishra And Eisha Singh’s Bond

Avinash and Eisha first met during their time on Bigg Boss 18. Although the two have consistently described themselves as good friends and denied being in a relationship, their equation has continued to attract attention.

From appearing together to sharing affectionate moments and social media posts, Avinash and Eisha have frequently found themselves at the centre of fan speculation. Now, their latest exchange has once again left viewers wondering whether there is more to their friendship than they have previously acknowledged.