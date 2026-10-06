India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAvinash Mishra Says 'I Love You Baby' To Eisha Singh After 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15' Win: WATCH

Avinash Mishra Says 'I Love You Baby' To Eisha Singh After 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15' Win: WATCH

Avinash Mishra’s sweet exchange with Eisha Singh after his KKK 15 win has gone viral, with fans speculating about their relationship.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 06 Oct 2026 10:57 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • KKK15 winner Avinash Mishra publicly told Eisha Singh
  • Eisha Singh celebrated Avinash's win, emotionally embracing him post-victory.
  • Their public display fuels ongoing relationship speculation.

Avinash Mishra's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 victory came with an unexpected dose of romance, or at least that is what fans think. During a post-win celebration, the actor turned towards Eisha Singh and thanked her for standing by him before telling her, "I love you baby". Eisha's response has also sparked fresh speculation about the equation between the two.

ALSO READ: 'Trophy Aa Gayi Ghar': 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15' Winner Avinash Mishra Celebrates Victory With Eisha Singh

Avinash Mishra Tells Eisha Singh ‘I Love You Baby’

While celebrating his victory, Avinash stood on stage and looked towards Eisha. He told her, "Thank you for all the love and support." Eisha playfully urged him to continue, saying, "Aage bol".

The exchange ended on a light-hearted note when Avinash laughed and said, "Ab ye wala video mat daalna."

However, the moment did make its way online and quickly caught fans’ attention.

Eisha Celebrates Avinash's 'KKK 15' Win

Avinash recently emerged as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, with Eisha also present for the celebrations. Videos showing the two embracing and Eisha cheering for his victory soon began circulating online.

At the grand finale, Eisha was visibly emotional as she watched Avinash lift the trophy. After his win was announced, he ran towards her and gave her a warm hug, making the celebratory moment even more memorable.

Eisha later congratulated Avinash through her Instagram Story. Sharing a picture with him, she wrote, “Maybe God's plan really was bigger...KKK 15 winner. So So proud of you. Brb, crying."

She also posted a video of the two dancing and celebrating his achievement, giving fans another glimpse into their close bond.

ALSO READ: Jay Bhanushali Says Bond With Daughter Tara Has Grown Stronger Since Mahhi Vij Entered 'Bigg Boss 20'

Avinash Mishra And Eisha Singh’s Bond

Avinash and Eisha first met during their time on Bigg Boss 18. Although the two have consistently described themselves as good friends and denied being in a relationship, their equation has continued to attract attention.

From appearing together to sharing affectionate moments and social media posts, Avinash and Eisha have frequently found themselves at the centre of fan speculation. Now, their latest exchange has once again left viewers wondering whether there is more to their friendship than they have previously acknowledged.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Avinash Mishra say to Eisha Singh during his KKK 15 victory celebration?

During his post-win celebration, Avinash Mishra thanked Eisha Singh for her support and told her,

How did Eisha Singh celebrate Avinash Mishra's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 win?

Eisha Singh was present at the finale, visibly emotional, and cheered for Avinash. She embraced him, congratulated him on Instagram, and shared a video of them dancing.

What is the nature of Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh's relationship?

They met on Bigg Boss 18 and have consistently described themselves as good friends, denying a relationship. However, their affectionate moments and social media posts often fuel fan speculation.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 06 Oct 2026 10:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Eisha Singh Avinash Mishra Bigg Boss Khatron Ke Khiladi 15
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Jay Bhanushali Says Bond With Daughter Tara Has Grown Stronger Since Mahhi Vij Entered 'Bigg Boss 20'
Jay Bhanushali Says Bond With Daughter Tara Has Grown Stronger Since Mahhi Vij Entered 'Bigg Boss 20'
Celebrities
Salim Khan Attends Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan’s Daughter Sipaara’s 1st Birthday Bash; Walks With Sohail Khan’s Help
Salim Khan Attends Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan’s Daughter Sipaara’s 1st Birthday Bash; Walks With Sohail Khan’s Help
Celebrities
Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP Talks About Feelings For Love Gill, Users Share Alleged Girlfriend Kaashvi’s Reaction
Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP Talks About Feelings For Love Gill, Users Share Alleged Girlfriend Kaashvi’s Reaction
Celebrities
Sanjay Dutt Issues Another Clarification Over 'Peace' Remark; Says 'It Was Part Of A Scripted Segment'
Sanjay Dutt Issues Another Clarification Over 'Peace' Remark; Says 'It Was Part Of A Scripted Segment'
Advertisement

Videos

B-1 Bombers Pulled: Why Did America Suddenly Leave RAF Fairford?
Seven-Month War: US-Iran Conflict Stuck Between War And Diplomacy
Hormuz Fallout: Rising Oil Prices Put Trump Under Fresh Economic Pressure
Rejinagar Tension: Humayun Kabir Detained During Bypoll Voting
Rajya Sabha Twist: SP’s Third Candidate Mystery Takes A Fresh Turn
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget