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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAukaat Mein Aa Jayegi,' Sunita Ahuja Loses Cool After Shilpa Shinde's Controversial Remarks On Govinda | WATCH

Aukaat Mein Aa Jayegi,' Sunita Ahuja Loses Cool After Shilpa Shinde's Controversial Remarks On Govinda | WATCH

Lock Upp Season 2 witnessed a fiery showdown as wildcard entrant Shilpa Shinde questioned Sunita Ahuja over her remarks on Govinda. An angry Sunita hit back, defending her marriage and issuing a stern warning, making it the episode's biggest talking point.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 04:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shilpa Shinde confronted Sunita Ahuja regarding comments about Govinda.
  • Sunita strongly defended her marriage, warning Shilpa about interference.
  • Their intense exchange created major drama on the reality show.

Shilpa Shinde's entry as the first wildcard contestant on Lock Upp Season 2 has already sparked major drama inside the house. The actor wasted no time confronting fellow contestants, including Sunita Ahuja, over her earlier remarks about her husband, Govinda. What began as a pointed conversation soon turned into a heated argument, with Sunita strongly defending her marriage and warning Shilpa against commenting on her personal life. The intense exchange has become one of the most talked-about moments from the latest episode, with viewers reacting to the sharp words exchanged between the two contestants inside the reality show's house.

Shilpa Questions Sunita

Soon after entering the Lock Upp house, Shilpa Shinde confronted Sunita Ahuja over statements she had previously made about her husband, Govinda. Referring to public reactions, Shilpa remarked that many fans would have questioned Sunita's comments and decisions regarding the veteran actor. She said, "Govinda ji ke fan hain. Toh aap ne aise kaise kiya? Aap aise kaise kar sakte hain? Aap aise kaise bol sakte ho? Aap ko pata hai aap ne kya decision liya." Sunita dismissed the criticism, saying that people who have not lived through her circumstances have no right to judge her.

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Sunita Hits Back

Later in the episode, Sunita vented her frustration while speaking to Ram Kapoor. Clearly upset, she accused Shilpa of deliberately interfering in other people's lives. She said, "He is my husband, let him do! Baakiyon ko bolne ka koi haq nahi hai. Main biwi hoon na? Usko unglibaazi karne ke liye bheja hai andar. Jyaada karegi na toh sunegi mera. Aukaat mein aa jayegi. Sunita did not stop there and added, "Don't you talk about my family! Mera pati hai. Woh 50 se affair kare, tere baap ka kya ja raha hai?" The confrontation quickly became one of the biggest flashpoints of the episode, with both contestants refusing to back down.

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Govinda Marriage Remarks

Earlier on the show, Sunita had spoken candidly about her marriage to Govinda, saying she now chooses peace over dwelling on old issues. She admitted that even if there had been infidelity, she could not change the past. She had said, "Hero hain toh you can't say anything. Is umar mein abhi sochunga toh diabetes aur badhega. Jaise chal raha hai, chalne do."

Govinda and Sunita married in 1987 and are parents to Tina Ahuja and Yashvardan Ahuja. Over the years, Govinda has frequently been linked to co-stars, while Sunita has occasionally hinted in interviews that rumours of infidelity had affected their relationship. With Shilpa Shinde bringing fresh confrontations into the house, Lock Upp Season 2 continues to witness intense clashes, and the rivalry between her and Sunita Ahuja appears far from over.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the recent drama between Shilpa Shinde and Sunita Ahuja on Lock Upp Season 2?

Shilpa Shinde, the new wildcard contestant, confronted Sunita Ahuja about her earlier remarks concerning her husband, Govinda. This confrontation quickly escalated into a heated argument inside the reality show's house.

How did Sunita Ahuja react to Shilpa Shinde's confrontation?

Sunita became upset and accused Shilpa of deliberately interfering in other people's lives. She strongly defended her marriage and warned Shilpa against commenting on her personal life.

What had Sunita Ahuja previously stated about her marriage with Govinda?

Sunita had said she now chooses peace over dwelling on old issues. She admitted that even if there had been infidelity, she couldn't change the past, noting thinking about it now would only increase diabetes.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 07 Jul 2026 04:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shilpa Shinde Govinda Ram Kapoor Sunita Ahuja Lock Upp Season 2 Shilpa Shinde Vs Sunita Ahuja Lock Upp Wild Card
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