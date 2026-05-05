Attempted Suicide At 13, Sold Pens On Streets - This Actor Now Owns Rs 277 Cr Empire

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hindustan Unilever gave him the 'Johnny Lever' stage name.

Veteran comedian Johnny Lever is known for his exceptional comic timing and powerful performances, which earned him recognition not just in India but internationally. However, his journey to success was far from easy. At the age of 13, he went through such a difficult phase that he even had thoughts of ending his life.

Had To Quit Studies

Born on August 14, 1957, in Prakasam, Andhra Pradesh, Johnny Lever grew up in a simple Telugu Christian family. His father worked as an operator at Hindustan Unilever, where Johnny also worked for some time later. His family eventually moved to the slums of Dharavi in Mumbai, where life was full of struggles. Due to financial difficulties, he had to drop out of school after Class 7 from Andhra Education Society English High School.

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Sold Pens On Streets

To support his family, he started doing small jobs at a young age. He sold pens on the busy streets of Mumbai, while also entertaining people by mimicking Bollywood stars and dancing to songs, making passersby laugh.

Struggles At Young Age

During this time, his talent began to shine. These small performances became the foundation of his comedy career as he began to gain attention and appreciation. Around the age of 13, Johnny faced emotional pressure due to his father’s alcohol addiction. During that difficult phase, he once went to a railway track with thoughts of ending his life.

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Later, in an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, he shared that at that moment, he thought about his three sisters, which stopped him. He chose life and decided to move forward instead of giving up.

How He Got His Name ‘Johnny Lever’

While working at Hindustan Unilever, he got his first big chance to showcase his talent. At a company event, he mimicked his senior officers and entertained everyone. His performance was so well-received that he earned the name “Johnny Lever,” which later became his identity. Even while working, he continued doing stage shows, gradually building his reputation as a comedian.

Choosing Passion Over Security

In an interview, Johnny Lever shared how he eventually left his stable job to fully enter the entertainment world. By then, he was earning well through stage shows and advertisements and had also worked on a project with Shekhar Kapur. Despite concerns from his father about job security, he chose to follow his passion.

First Break In Films

Before entering films, Johnny Lever had already made a name as one of India’s early stand-up comedians, performing live shows both in India and abroad. His first major tour was in 1982 with Amitabh Bachchan. During one such show, veteran actor Sunil Dutt noticed his talent and offered him a role in the film Dard Ka Rishta.

Rise To Success

After that opportunity, his career took off. Johnny Lever went on to act in over 350 films and became one of the most loved comedians in the country. His comedy has entertained generations of audiences.

According to reports, his success also brought financial stability. Today, he is said to have a net worth of around Rs 277 crore. He was last seen in the film Housefull 5.

Attention: This story contains references to suicide/self-harm. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out to mental health professionals or contact suicide prevention helplines in India (TeleMANAS: 1-800 891 4416)