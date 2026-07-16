Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shilpa Shinde made controversial comments targeting Shivangi Joshi.

Shilpa discussed alleged affairs and mimicked Shivangi's virginity.

Jannat Zubair defended Shivangi, criticizing personal attacks for entertainment.

Viewers widely condemned Shilpa's remarks as offensive and inappropriate.

Actor Jannat Zubair has publicly come out in support of Shivangi Joshi after Shilpa Shinde's comments about the television actor's personal life on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa triggered widespread criticism online. The controversy erupted after clips from the reality show surfaced on social media, showing Shilpa making remarks about Shivangi's alleged relationships and even commenting on her virginity. As viewers criticised the statements as inappropriate and offensive, Jannat shared a heartfelt message defending her longtime friend. She stressed that disagreements are acceptable, but questioning a woman's character should never be treated as entertainment in any circumstance.

Shivangi Joshi Controversy

Jannat Zubair took to her Instagram Stories to express her support for Shivangi Joshi, saying she was disturbed by the way her friend was being spoken about on the reality show. Sharing a picture of Shivangi, Jannat wrote, “It's strange how easily people choose to judge someone's character without really knowing them.”

She further added, “I've known Shivangi for years, and I know the values she carries and the person she is. That's why watching her being spoken about this way doesn't sit right with me. You can disagree with someone, call out their actions, or have a different perspective. But attacking a woman's character should never become entertainment.”

Her statement comes after videos from Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa gained traction online and prompted strong reactions from viewers.

Shilpa Shinde's Remarks

During a conversation with fellow contestant Shreya Kalra, Shilpa Shinde claimed that Shivangi had been romantically linked with several of her co-stars.

She said, “Itne shows kiye ab tak aur jis show mein gayi hai uss show mein uss ladke ke saath affair raha hai. Abhi Kushal Tandon usse bada hai age-wise dekho toh, uske saath bhi toh affair tha uska (She's done so many shows, and in every show she's been on, she's ended up having an affair with the male contestant. Now, even Kushal Tandon is older than her if you look at the age difference, and she had an affair with him too).”

ALSO READ | ‘Sita Ke Pati Ka Naam Lekar, Nita Ke Pati Ka Kaam Kar Rahe’: Kunal Kamra’s Veiled Dig At Govt During CJP Protest

In another clip, while mimicking Shivangi after a light-hearted exchange with Shreya, Shilpa made comments about her virginity. She said, “Main to bahut masum hoon. Mujhe to kuch bhi nahi pata, main virgin hoon. Main to shaadi ke baad bhi nahi karungi (I am very innocent. I don’t know anything. I am a virgin. I will not even do it after my wedding).”

The clips quickly spread across social media, with many users describing the remarks as "crass" and "disgusting" while criticising Shilpa for making personal comments.

ALSO READ | ‘I’m Not On Twitter’: Sourav Joshi Denies Viral Apology Post After Claiming E20 Fuel Reduced Mercedes’ Mileage To 5 km/L

About Lock Upp

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa features actors, influencers and reality television personalities living inside a jail-themed house, where they compete in tasks to stay safe from elimination. The format also includes contestants revealing personal secrets to gain immunity. So far, Sunita Ahuja, Shreshtha Iyer, Riyaz, and Madhuri Jain Grover have been evicted, while Shilpa Shinde joined the show as its first wildcard contestant. The Netflix reality series runs for six weeks, with the winner set to receive a cash prize of Rs 1 crore.

The controversy continues to generate debate online, with many viewers questioning whether personal remarks about a contestant's private life should form part of reality show entertainment. Neither Shivangi Joshi nor Shilpa Shinde has issued a fresh statement on the matter at the time of writing.