'My Brother, Vijay Thalapathy': Atlee Credits Tamil Nadu CM Amid Vijay Sethupathi Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Atlee credited CM Vijay for career support, Jawan encouragement.

Atlee noted CM Vijay's political influence on younger audiences.

Atlee urged caution against social media speculation on remarks.

Atlee praised Sai Abhyankkar; Vijay Sethupathi brought him Baththa.

Filmmaker Atlee used the Baththa audio launch to credit the people who have shaped his career, with much of his speech centred on his association with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay. He recalled how Vijay supported him after Raja Rani and encouraged him to take up Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan. Atlee also spoke about young composer Sai Abhyankkar and Vijay Sethupathi's role in bringing Baththa to him.

His remarks, particularly those about people speaking indirectly on social media, came amid online speculation surrounding comments made by Vijay Sethupathi that some interpreted as references to Vijay. Vijay Sethupathi did not name Vijay or his political party in those remarks, while Atlee urged people not to read too much into indirect references.

ALSO READ: Chirag Paswan Gets Emotional During Ganpati Visarjan, Video Goes Viral: WATCH

Atlee Credits Vijay For Changing His Career

Looking back at his journey, Atlee said Raja Rani brought him recognition, but his subsequent association with Vijay gave his career a much bigger push.

“I might have bought this shirt, this pair of trousers, and this watch with my hard work. But if it wasn’t for my brother, my Thalapathy, I wouldn’t have got the chance. I became known after 'Raja Rani,' but that man gave me a life, back to back, back to back,” he said.

Atlee then recalled the time Shah Rukh Khan visited his office while he was considering Jawan. According to Atlee, Vijay encouraged him to take up the project despite the uncertainty surrounding it.

He said, “When Shah Rukh sir came to my office, Vijay anna told me, ‘I don’t know what you are going to do, but please make that film. Your life will change.’ And my life changed.”

Atlee also said he wasn't making the comments in anticipation of another film opportunity from Vijay, noting that Vijay is now the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. The director has previously worked with him on Theri, Mersal and Bigil.

Atlee Talks About Vijay's Political Impact

Atlee also spoke about the growing political awareness among younger audiences and linked it to Vijay's political journey.

“The next generation will be strong in politics. The only reason is Vijay anna. I am not speaking about politics. In my generation, I never saw the Assembly. But now, a five-year-old is watching the Assembly in the morning. I think Vijay anna is creating a strong generation. There is no denying that. Politics is for us. No one can influence us. We know what to do, and we will just do what is right for society,” he said.

He also cautioned against social media speculation in which one person's statement is repeatedly linked to another. Atlee's comments came as online discussions intensified over Vijay Sethupathi's remarks on Bigg Boss Tamil 10. During the programme, Sethupathi spoke about leadership, promises, responsibility and the power associated with holding a position, but did not specifically name Vijay.

ALSO READ: 'Bigg Boss 20' Eviction: Rohed Khan To Be Eliminated As Asif, ScoutOP Get More Votes On Salman Khan's Show

Atlee Praises Sai Abhyankkar

The filmmaker also spoke warmly about Sai Abhyankkar, who has composed the music for Baththa. Atlee said he had considered Anirudh or GV Prakash for Raaka before deciding to work with Sai, whom he described as a young talent with a long future ahead.

“'Raaka' was Sai’s first film. You are God’s child, Sai. Stay humble. In an era that has had legends like Ilaiyaraaja sir, Harris sir, Yuvan sir, AR Rahman sir and Anirudh, Sai’s music will also stay for a long time. His music will blast in 'Raaka',” Atlee said.

Atlee also credited Vijay Sethupathi with bringing Baththa into his orbit, revealing that the actor had initially considered giving the script to Vetri Maaran.

“Vijay Sethupathi initially thought of giving the script to Vetri Maaran. When he told me that it was a commercial film, I told him, ‘Don’t give it to him, I’ll do it.’ Thank you, Sethu anna. Without you, Baththa would not have happened,” he said.