Pakistani singer Atif Aslam surprised concertgoers in Dubai with an unexpected musical choice during his live performance on November 27. The singer, who performed at the city's Coca-Cola Arena, treated the packed audience to Jaan Se Guzarte Hain from Ranveer Singh's upcoming film Dhurandhar: The Revenge. A video capturing the moment has since gained traction on social media, with fans celebrating the unexpected crossover. The performance has also drawn attention because it comes at a time when Pakistani entertainment content is facing renewed scrutiny in India, following recent developments involving Netflix and its upcoming Pakistani series.

Atif Aslam Sings Dhurandhar 2 Song At Dubai Concert

Atif Aslam performed at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena on Friday, November 27, where the packed venue witnessed an energetic musical evening. However, one particular song from his set caught the audience off guard. The singer performed Jaan Se Guzarte Hain, a track associated with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge. A concertgoer shared a video of the performance on Instagram, and the clip has since been circulating widely.

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Describing the moment as an unexpected crossover, the fan wrote that “some songs really don't need a visa”.

Dhurandhar 2 Song's Connection With Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Although Jaan Se Guzarte Hain has gained attention through Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the composition has a much older musical history.

Its original version, titled Dil Pe Zakham Khate Hain, was performed by legendary Pakistani qawwali singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan in 1977. The composition was subsequently recreated for the film, featuring vocals by Khan Saab and Shashwat Sachdev.

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The recreated track has introduced the older composition to a new audience, particularly among listeners discovering it through the film.

Pakistani Content Row In India

Atif Aslam's performance comes amid renewed discussions around Pakistani entertainment content in India. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting recently reminded Netflix of its earlier position on Pakistani-origin content.

The development followed objections from film industry organisations, including the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), over the proposed India release of Netflix's upcoming Pakistani series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The show stars Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan.

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Speaking to ANI, FWICE President BN Tiwari said the government had instructed streaming platforms operating in India last year not to showcase Pakistani content.

"Despite that, they have now launched the promo for a Pakistani series, and the show will also be released soon. I know that their control is from America and the telecast happens from there; otherwise, if it had been from any corner of India, we would have stopped it by now," he added.

Tiwari also warned of possible action against productions working in India if the series is released as planned.

He added, “If they release it on December 4, we won't allow any of their shoots in India from December 5 onwards. All our people will withdraw from it, and then I'll see what happens.”

What Lies Ahead?

While Atif Aslam's Dubai performance has attracted attention for its connection with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the wider debate around Pakistani entertainment content in India continues. FWICE's warning has added another dimension to the discussion, particularly with the Netflix series scheduled for release on December 4.