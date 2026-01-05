Athiya Shetty Signature Forged In ₹1.41 Crore Fraud Case, Three Booked By Mumbai Police

The Amboli police in Mumbai have registered a case against three individuals for allegedly siphoning off ₹1.41 crore from advertising firm Hari Media Network Pvt Ltd by using forged documents and fake identities. The accused have been identified as Rishbh Sureka, a former senior manager at the company, Yash Nagarkoti, CEO of Hooray Movies, and Ashay Shastri.

According to the police complaint, the trio is accused of fabricating signatures, creating fake email IDs in the names of celebrities, and diverting company funds into personal accounts.

How the Alleged Fraud Was Carried Out

Hari Media Network, which operates out of Haryana and Mumbai, specialises in advertising, branding, and marketing services. As per reports, Rishbh Sureka was entrusted with influencer branding, project coordination, and official communication with clients and celebrities.

Investigators claim that using forged signatures and fabricated documents, the accused managed to transfer ₹52 lakh into Sureka’s personal bank account. The money was allegedly routed from well-known brands such as Havells, Mahindra Lifespaces, Realme, and Birla Estates, under the pretext of legitimate influencer campaigns.

Forged Signatures and Fake Celebrity Emails

In January 2024, Sureka allegedly misused the company’s official email ID to approach the talent managers of actress Athiya Shetty. He reportedly secured a deal worth ₹40 lakh with Khanna Jewellers. Using a forged signature of Athiya Shetty, the accused collected ₹15 lakh on her behalf, which was never transferred to the actress.

To extract additional funds, Sureka is also accused of generating a fake Zomato invoice in the names of Athiya Shetty and her husband, Indian cricketer KL Rahul. Further, Ashay Shastri allegedly forged Athiya’s signature and created a fake email ID in actor Arshad Warsi’s name to execute parts of the scam.

The police are currently investigating the role of each accused and tracing the flow of funds.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul: Personal Life Update

While the investigation continues, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul recently welcomed the New Year 2026 with their daughter, Evaarah. The couple shared a heartfelt photo from a shoreline, where they were seen holding their baby close.

Athiya and Rahul became parents on March 24, 2025, two years after tying the knot. A few weeks after her birth, they revealed her name and shared her first glimpse on social media, captioning the post: “Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah/इवारा ~ Gift of God (sic).”

About Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

The couple, who made their relationship public in 2019 after dating privately for several years, got married on January 23, 2023, at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. Neither Athiya Shetty nor KL Rahul has issued a statement regarding the alleged fraud so far.