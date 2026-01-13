Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Assam was once again engulfed in sorrow on the day of Uruka following the demise of noted Assamese singer Samar Hazarika, the younger brother of Assam’s cultural icon and Bharat Ratna awardee Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.

Samar Hazarika had been unwell for some time and was recently admitted to a private hospital in Guwahati. He breathed his last at his residence in Nijorapara, Guwahati, on January 13.

He was widely known for his contribution to Assamese music and for carrying forward the rich musical legacy of the Hazarika family.

Born into a family that shaped modern Assamese music, Samar Hazarika carved his own identity in the cultural world. He began his musical journey in 1960 and went on to lend his voice to several Assamese films, in addition to releasing numerous music albums.

While his elder brother Bhupen Hazarika emerged as a global personality who took Assamese culture to the world stage, Samar Hazarika remained deeply rooted in Assam’s musical landscape.

His demise on Uruka, a day traditionally marked by community feasts and bonfires celebrating a bountiful harvest, has been widely described as a major loss to the state, particularly to Assam’s cultural fabric.

Tributes poured in from across Assam following his demise with leaders and cultural figures remembering his immense contribution to Assamese music.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, expressed deep sorrow over the loss. In a condolence message, he said he was anguished by the passing away of veteran singer Samar Hazarika, whose soulful voice illuminated countless occasions and left an indelible mark on Assam’s cultural landscape.

Anguished by the passing away of veteran singer Shri Samar Hazarika.



His soulful voice lighted up every occasion and he made indelible contributions to Assam's cultural scenario.



— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 13, 2026

Minister for Information, Public Relations and Government of Assam spokesperson Pijush Hazarika also expressed profound grief. He described Samar Hazarika as a revered artist and one of the most recognisable voices in Assam’s cultural landscape, whose songs touched generations and became an inseparable part of the state’s collective memory.

Deeply saddened by the passing of Samar Hazarika Dangoriya, a revered artist and one of the most recognisable voices of Assam’s cultural landscape. Through his songs, he touched generations and became an inseparable part of our collective memory.



— Pijush Hazarika (@Pijush_hazarika) January 13, 2026