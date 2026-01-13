Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAssam Mourns Samar Hazarika’s Death: Veteran Singer & Bhupen Hazarika’s Brother Passes Away On Uruka

Veteran Assamese singer Samar Hazarika, younger brother of Bharat Ratna awardee Bhupen Hazarika, passed away in Guwahati on Uruka, leaving Assam’s cultural world in mourning.

By : Rifa Deka | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 02:09 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Assam was once again engulfed in sorrow on the day of Uruka following the demise of noted Assamese singer Samar Hazarika, the younger brother of Assam’s cultural icon and Bharat Ratna awardee Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.

Samar Hazarika had been unwell for some time and was recently admitted to a private hospital in Guwahati. He breathed his last at his residence in Nijorapara, Guwahati, on January 13.

He was widely known for his contribution to Assamese music and for carrying forward the rich musical legacy of the Hazarika family.

Born into a family that shaped modern Assamese music, Samar Hazarika carved his own identity in the cultural world. He began his musical journey in 1960 and went on to lend his voice to several Assamese films, in addition to releasing numerous music albums.

While his elder brother Bhupen Hazarika emerged as a global personality who took Assamese culture to the world stage, Samar Hazarika remained deeply rooted in Assam’s musical landscape.

His demise on Uruka, a day traditionally marked by community feasts and bonfires celebrating a bountiful harvest, has been widely described as a major loss to the state, particularly to Assam’s cultural fabric.

Tributes pour in from across the country

Tributes poured in from across Assam following his demise with leaders and cultural figures remembering his immense contribution to Assamese music.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, expressed deep sorrow over the loss. In a condolence message, he said he was anguished by the passing away of veteran singer Samar Hazarika, whose soulful voice illuminated countless occasions and left an indelible mark on Assam’s cultural landscape.

 

Minister for Information, Public Relations and Government of Assam spokesperson Pijush Hazarika also expressed profound grief. He described Samar Hazarika as a revered artist and one of the most recognisable voices in Assam’s cultural landscape, whose songs touched generations and became an inseparable part of the state’s collective memory.

 

About the author Rifa Deka

Rifa Deka is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English. She has a keen interest in writing about the culture, history and people of Northeast India. A social media and multimedia professional, she works across formats to tell stories that move beyond headlines and timelines.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at rifac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 02:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Assamese Music Samar Hazarika Death Bhupen Hazarika Brother Assamese Singer Samar Hazarika Assam Music Legend
