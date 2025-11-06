Assam Chief Information Commissioner Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta has resigned from his post after a series of Right to Information (RTI) applications were reportedly filed seeking details linked to his brother, Shyamkanu Mahanta, one of the key organisers of the music event where singer Zubeen Garg was scheduled to perform before his death.

Mahanta tendered his resignation on the recommendation of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

His decision comes amid an ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the popular singer, who passed away in Singapore on September 19.

So far, seven people have been arrested in the case, including event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg's cousin and Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandipan Garg, the singer's manager Siddharth Sharma, two members of his band, Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta, and two private security staff, identified as Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya.

All seven are currently in judicial custody till November 11.

In a detailed Facebook statement, Bhaskar Mahanta said his resignation was guided by "conscience and fairness".

Bhaskar Mahanta wrote that he did not want his position to create any public doubt if RTI requests concerning his brother came before the Information Commission.

Bhaskar Mahanta, who assumed office as Chief Information Commissioner on April 5, 2023, said he had worked towards digitising the commission's functioning, introducing online applications, holding hearings via video conferencing, improving case disposal, and acting against those who misuse the RTI Act for intimidation or blackmail.

These reforms, he said, were aimed at making the RTI mechanism more accessible and transparent.

However, he noted that a "special situation" had now arisen.

"When the controversy involving my brother surfaced, I made it clear to myself that if any RTI was filed regarding him, my position should not cast even the smallest shadow of doubt in the public mind," he stated.

Mahanta said that although an RTI applicant had personally conveyed trust in his integrity while seeking information regarding government funding of cultural events linked to Shyamkanu Mahanta, he still chose to step down in keeping with the decision he had made earlier.

"Even if I had remained in office, the applicant would have received the correct information. But I felt it necessary to ensure that there should be no room for misunderstanding," he wrote.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)