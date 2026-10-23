Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mika Singh urged CM Dhami for minister's apology to Daler.

Minister Subodh Uniyal accused Daler of being drunk, lip-syncing.

Mika defended Daler, citing health issues, denying alcohol consumption.

CM Dhami stressed resolving dispute through dialogue and goodwill.

Mika Singh has appealed to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to ask cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal to apologise to Daler Mehndi for claiming that the singer was drunk during a Navratri event. Mika called for a public clarification and apology to resolve the controversy and ensure that Daler’s “dignity and reputation” are respected.

‘Ask Subodh Uniyal To Apologise’

In his post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mika expressed faith in Dhami’s “understanding and leadership”, describing the Chief Minister as a “humble, down-to-earth person”.

“I have immense respect for the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami. He personally called me regarding the matter involving Daler Bhai, and I truly appreciate his gesture. I know Dhami Saab very well. He is a humble, down-to-earth person, and I have great respect for him,” Mika wrote.

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He added, “My only humble request to him is to please ask Subodh Uniyal to make a simple video clarifying his statement and apologising to Daler Bhai for saying that he was drunk during the performance.”

Mika further said that misunderstandings could be resolved through a graceful approach, and expressed hope that an apology would bring the matter to a close.

“I believe misunderstandings can happen, but they can also be resolved gracefully. I hope this small gesture will help put the matter to rest and ensure that Daler Bhai’s dignity and reputation are respected. I have faith in Dhami Saab’s understanding and leadership,” he added.

Good morning! 🙏❤️ I have immense respect for the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, @pushkardhami ji. He personally called me regarding the matter involving Daler Bhai, and I truly appreciate his gesture. I know Dhami Saab very well. He is a humble, down-to-earth person, and I have great respect for him. My only humble request to him is to please ask Shri @SubodhUniyal1 ji to make a simple video clarifying his statement and apologising to Daler Bhai for saying that he was drunk during the performance. I believe misunderstandings can happen, but they can also be resolved gracefully. I hope this small gesture will help put the matter to rest and ensure that Daler Bhai’s dignity and reputation are respected. I have faith in Dhami Saab’s understanding and leadership. — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 23, 2026

Daler Mehndi Row

The controversy erupted after Daler Mehndi performed at a Navratri event in Uttarakhand, where Subodh Uniyal went on stage and halted the performance. The minister accused the singer of misleading the audience by charging a substantial fee while lip-syncing to a pre-recorded track.

Uniyal also alleged that Daler appeared disoriented and was unable to speak properly, let alone sing. He further claimed that the singer was drunk during the performance and said that greater decorum was expected at a religious event.

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Following the incident, Mika came out in support of his elder brother Daler and issued a video statement claiming that the singer had never consumed alcohol. He challenged anyone who had seen Daler drinking or holding a glass of alcohol to come forward, saying he would quit singing if such a claim could be proven.

“I saw the news. You people have spread this ‘Daler Mehndi was drunk while singing; he is unable to sing’ First of all, I would like to ask you all - he has been a superstar for the last 30 years. Have you ever seen a glass of alcohol in his hand, or seen alcohol flowing freely at his birthday parties?”

Mika also said that Daler had been unwell for the past two years and had undergone major surgery, which could explain why he appeared disoriented during the performance.

The dispute escalated further after Uniyal reportedly claimed that Daler had charged Rs 35 lakh for the show despite allegedly lip-syncing. “He is a big artist. If a big artist doesn’t do justice to their art...” he said.

He added, “He seemed disoriented on stage and didn’t seem to be able to even keep standing. Besides this, he was only lip-syncing to his songs. I told him that he is a big artist and he should do justice to his art; he had been offered Rs 35 lakh to come and perform, but he was not even singing. So, I expressed my resentment,” Subodh said.

Mika has sought proof of the fat paycheque.

What CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Said

Amid the controversy, the Chief Minister confirmed that he had spoken to Mika over the phone and stressed the importance of resolving misunderstandings through dialogue and goodwill.

“Today, I had a telephonic conversation with the renowned singer Mika Singh. While discussing the matter related to Daler Mehndi, it was said that any kind of misunderstanding should be resolved through mutual dialogue and goodwill. Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is the carrier of our great tradition of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’. Here, all artists are always welcomed and respected from the heart,” the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

आज प्रसिद्ध गायक श्री @MikaSingh जी से दूरभाष पर बातचीत की। श्री @dalermehndi जी से जुड़े विषय पर चर्चा करते हुए कहा कि किसी भी प्रकार की गलतफहमी को आपसी संवाद और सौहार्द से दूर किया जाना चाहिए। देवभूमि उत्तराखंड ‘अतिथि देवो भवः’ की हमारी महान परंपरा का संवाहक है। यहां सभी कलाकारों का सदैव हृदय से स्वागत और सम्मान है। — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) October 22, 2026

Earlier, during a press conference, the CM had said that he would speak to both Mika and Daler, adding that artists were treated with respect in Uttarakhand.

“Uttarakhand is a land of artists, where everyone is treated with respect. I feel this matter should be put to rest here. I will speak with Mika and Daler Mehndi; both are good friends of mine,” he said.

CM also suggested that the minister may have been under pressure from the public at the time of the incident. He added that Subodh had said he was unaware that Daler was unwell.