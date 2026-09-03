Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Asim Riaz responded to Rubina Dilaik and Hina Khan's remarks.

Rubina questioned Asim's TRP claims and conduct on shows.

Asim called critics

Past clash on Battleground, Asim also targeted Vishal Singh.

Asim Riaz has responded after Rubina Dilaik and Hina Khan discussed his conduct on the sets of Battleground and questioned his claims about his impact on reality shows. The former Bigg Boss 13 runner-up took to social media account with a cryptic message aimed at those who had criticised him, describing them as “puppets in the industry”.

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Asim Riaz Responds To Rubina Dilaik’s Remarks

Rubina Dilaik recently spoke about Asim during an episode of The4POV, the podcast featuring Rubina, Hina Khan, Abhinav Shukla and Rocky Jaiswal. While discussing his stint on Battleground, Rubina referred to Asim as a ‘nuisance value’ and questioned his assertion that he was responsible for the TRPs of reality shows.

Asim later addressed the discussion on X (formerly Twitter) without directly naming those involved. He wrote, "I saw another clip from a podcast where these TV industry aunties and uncles were talking about how I bring TRP to every reality show I do. Well, the answer is YES, I DO. Good luck with your careers n keep playing your roles and being puppets in the industry."

I saw another clip from a podcast where these TV industry aunties and uncles were talking about how I bring TRP to every reality show I do. Well, the answer is YES, I DO. Good luck with your careers n keep playing your roles and being puppets in the industry. — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) September 2, 2026

What Did Rubina Dilaik Say About Asim Riaz?

Speaking on The4POV, Rubina alleged that Asim had spoken disrespectfully to creatives and questioned his belief that his presence was responsible for the success or hype surrounding several reality shows.

She said, “He claimed that he was the TRP on the shows, for him Bigg Boss became such a hit, and Khatron Ke Khiladi became hyped. Because of him, Battleground was this… really? Jis thaali mein khata hain uss thaali mein thukta hain (He spits on the same plate from where he eats). Woh itni badtameezi se creatives se baat karta tha mujhe genuinely bohot bura lagta hai.”

Rubina also talked about why she believes contestants should respect the teams behind the shows they work on. She added, "The show on which I am working, I will always respect the team that makes it work in the first place. They are my family. How can anyone question them and abuse them so many times? Everyone used to make him understand… unfortunately, a reality show, and where is he today?"

Hina Khan agreed with Rubina's views during the discussion.

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Asim Riaz And Rubina Dilaik’s 'Battleground' Ckash

The comments come after a major confrontation between Asim and Rubina on the sets of Battleground in 2025. Asim was asked to apologise to Rubina after making a remark about her during the dispute. Host Shikhar Dhawan intervened, and Asim apologised, saying that he had not intended the comment in that way. Rubina accepted the apology.

However, tensions reportedly resurfaced a few days later when Asim was involved in another argument with Abhishek Malhan and Rubina.

Asim Riaz Takes Aim At Vishal Aditya Singh

Amid the wider controversy, Asim also reacted on social media to comments made by Vishal Aditya Singh about his ongoing controversy with former girlfriend Himanshi Khurana.

Asim addressed Vishal directly on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "Vishal, getting beaten with a pan on national TV by your ex GF left some permanent damage."

Vishal, getting beaten with a pan on national TV by your ex GF left some permanent damage.



Stop chanting my name everywhere. If you need my attention, DM me instead of being a ScumBAG on podcasts and in the media.



Don’t worry, I’ll try my best to find a psychiatrist for you. — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) September 2, 2026

He further wrote, "Stop chanting my name everywhere. If you need my attention, DM me instead of being a ScumBAG on podcasts and in the media. Don’t worry, I’ll try my best to find a psychiatrist for you."