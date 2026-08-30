Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Asim Riaz sent legal notice regarding violence, abuse allegations.

Bhavya Singh made podcast claims about Riaz, Himanshi Khurana.

Riaz denies accusations, calls claims damaging, demands content removal.

Legal counsel warns of further action if demands not met.

Actor Asim Riaz has turned to legal action after social media influencer Bhavya Singh made allegations about violence and abuse involving him. The ‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestant has now sent a formal cease-and-desist legal notice to Singh, along with media platforms that circulated the claims online.

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Asim Riaz Challenges Allegations Made During Podcast

Bhavya Singh, known for her appearance on ‘MTV Splitsvilla’ season 12, reportedly made remarks about Asim and his relationship with actress Himanshi Khurana during a podcast. Parts of the discussion were later shared widely across digital and social-media platforms.

According to the legal notice issued on Asim’s behalf, Singh said during the podcast, "Mereko bohot time pehle ye baat sunne ko ayi thi, maine pucha tha kisi se ki Asim aur Himanshi ka breakup kyu hua toh kisi ne bola ki 'bhai wo pagal aadmi hai, maarta peetta tha, bada hi bekar aadmi hai.

The notice alleges that Singh then linked those claims to later developments and referred to the alleged existence of a video involving Asim.

Asim Riaz Calls Statements False, Damaging

Asim’s legal counsel has rejected the allegations, describing them as unverified and harmful to the actor’s reputation, public image and career.

The legal legal counsel on behalf of Asim Riaz said, “Our Client states that the aforesaid publication contains statements made by Noticee No. 1 (Bhavya Singh) which falsely and seriously impute our Client acts of physical violence against Ms. Himanshi Khurana and further impute that our Client is financially dependent upon an unidentified woman and is allegedly ‘living upon’ such woman's money in Dubai”.

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Legal Warning Issued Over Further Dissemination

Adv. Suhail Shariff, Partner - Falcon Legal, said the actor would pursue the matter further if the statements continued to be circulated.

He stated, “Our client will not permit any defamatory or legally actionable statements against him. A formal cease-and-desist notice has been issued, and appropriate legal action shall follow in case of non-compliance”.

The notice gives the recipients 72 hours to comply. It warns that failure to do so could lead to legal proceedings before the appropriate courts and authorities. It also cautions that any further or repeated circulation of the disputed material could result in additional legal consequences.

Under the notice, Bhavya Singh has been asked to stop making or repeating statements described as defamatory or legally actionable. The media outlets concerned have also been asked to take down the podcast and associated content.

(With inputs from IANS)