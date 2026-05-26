Ashutosh Rana, Renuka Shahane Exchange Varmalas, Call Marriage 'Sacred Bond' On 25th Anniversary

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The couple met in the late 1990s and married in 2001.

Bollywood actors Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane turned 25 years of marriage into a celebration worth remembering. The couple marked their silver jubilee with a sweet varmala ceremony, surrounded by close friends and family, and the Internet could not get enough of it.

Anniversary Video Goes Viral

Ashutosh took to Instagram on Monday to share a video of the two exchanging garlands, just like a wedding ceremony all over again. In the video, Renuka playfully teased her husband, making him bend down before she placed the garland around his neck. The moment had everyone smiling, including the couple themselves. They later folded their hands in gratitude and posed for photographs together.

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Along with the video, Ashutosh also wrote a heartfelt note in Hindi about what 25 years of marriage had taught him. He reflected on how time flies when life is good, and said that marriage, for him, was never about changing each other but about helping one another grow. He wrote, "For a happy married life, not only love of husband and wife for each other, but also mutual respect is necessary."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashutosh Rana (@ashutosh_ramnarayan)

Fans flooded the comments section with love and wishing them a happy and prosperous life ahead. "Best couple in the world. May both of you always be happy," wrote one user. Many others simply called them the "perfect couple".

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Ashutosh Rana-Renuka Shahane's Love Story

The two first crossed paths at a screening of filmmaker Hansal Mehta's film Jayate in the late 1990s. Actress and singer Rajeshwari Sachdev introduced them, and from there, the connection slowly grew, largely over long phone conversations, as Ashutosh had revealed earlier.

They dated for nearly three years before getting married in 2001. Renuka has joked in interviews that both of them were hesitant about taking the plunge. She eventually came around because she wanted children, Ashutosh said. He made the decision after getting a nod from his spiritual guru. The couple are now parents to two sons and are widely admired for the quiet, grounded way they carry their relationship.