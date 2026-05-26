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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAshutosh Rana, Renuka Shahane Exchange Varmalas, Call Marriage 'Sacred Bond' On 25th Anniversary

Ashutosh Rana, Renuka Shahane Exchange Varmalas, Call Marriage 'Sacred Bond' On 25th Anniversary

Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane celebrated 25 years of marriage with a varmala ceremony. Ashutosh shared a heartfelt note on Instagram about love, respect and growth in marriage.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 26 May 2026 12:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • The couple met in the late 1990s and married in 2001.

Bollywood actors Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane turned 25 years of marriage into a celebration worth remembering. The couple marked their silver jubilee with a sweet varmala ceremony, surrounded by close friends and family, and the Internet could not get enough of it.

Anniversary Video Goes Viral

Ashutosh took to Instagram on Monday to share a video of the two exchanging garlands, just like a wedding ceremony all over again. In the video, Renuka playfully teased her husband, making him bend down before she placed the garland around his neck. The moment had everyone smiling, including the couple themselves. They later folded their hands in gratitude and posed for photographs together.

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Along with the video, Ashutosh also wrote a heartfelt note in Hindi about what 25 years of marriage had taught him. He reflected on how time flies when life is good, and said that marriage, for him, was never about changing each other but about helping one another grow. He wrote, "For a happy married life, not only love of husband and wife for each other, but also mutual respect is necessary."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ashutosh Rana (@ashutosh_ramnarayan)

Fans flooded the comments section with love and wishing them a happy and prosperous life ahead. "Best couple in the world. May both of you always be happy," wrote one user. Many others simply called them the "perfect couple".

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Ashutosh Rana-Renuka Shahane's Love Story

The two first crossed paths at a screening of filmmaker Hansal Mehta's film Jayate in the late 1990s. Actress and singer Rajeshwari Sachdev introduced them, and from there, the connection slowly grew, largely over long phone conversations, as Ashutosh had revealed earlier.

They dated for nearly three years before getting married in 2001. Renuka has joked in interviews that both of them were hesitant about taking the plunge. She eventually came around because she wanted children, Ashutosh said. He made the decision after getting a nod from his spiritual guru. The couple are now parents to two sons and are widely admired for the quiet, grounded way they carry their relationship.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why were Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane hesitant about marriage?

Renuka was hesitant but wanted children, while Ashutosh made his decision after consulting his spiritual guru. They eventually married in 2001 after dating for nearly three years.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 26 May 2026 12:10 PM (IST)
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Renuka Shahane Ashutosh Rana Silver Jubilee
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