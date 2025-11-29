Ashnoor Kaur May Be Evicted From Bigg Boss 19 After Wooden Plank Incident With Tanya Mittal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The tension inside Bigg Boss 19 has reached a breaking point as the spotlight shifts once again to Ashnoor Kaur and Tanya Mittal—two contestants who have dominated conversations both inside and outside the house. What began as heated disagreements has now escalated into a serious controversy, with Ashnoor accused of hitting Tanya with a wooden plank during a task. The incident has ignited strong reactions online and triggered speculation that she may be removed from the show.

Salman Khan Confronts Ashnoor During Weekend Ka Vaar

The controversy intensified after the show’s makers dropped this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar promo. In the clip, host Salman Khan addresses the altercation head-on and reprimands Ashnoor for her conduct.

“Violence in the Bigg Boss house is not cool,” Salman states firmly. When Ashnoor attempts to apologise, he presses further, saying: “Her aggression was so much that she intentionally threw the wooden plank towards Tanya with full force.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Even as Ashnoor insists the act was “accidental,” Salman counters with: “It was very obvious that it was intentional and in anger.”

When she continues to claim Tanya was hit “by mistake,” Salman retorts: “Lag gayi lag gayi kya? You took the plank like this and threw it at her!” Though he stops short of confirming her eviction, he issues a pointed reminder: “There are certain rules in this house which we need to follow.”

What Led to the Clash?

The altercation traces back to the Ticket to Finale task, where Ashnoor was balancing a wooden plank on her shoulders with bowls of water hanging on each end. Tanya, in an attempt to sabotage her progress, emptied the bowls. In a moment of anger, Ashnoor hurled the plank, which struck Tanya on the shoulder—sparking this week’s uproar.

Another Eviction on the Cards?

Alongside Ashnoor, rumours suggest that Shehbaz Badesha, the brother of Shehnaaz Gill, may also be on his way out. Shehbaz, who entered as a wild card, is reportedly skipping the media round—fueling buzz that he could be the next to leave the house.

If both contestants exit, the remaining lineup heading toward the finale will include Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Malik, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, and Malti Chahar. With the finale just a week away, the stakes have never been higher.

Current Rankings and Fan Momentum

Recent voting trends place Amaal Malik and Farhana Bhatt in strong positions, while Gaurav Khanna continues to dominate as the fan favourite. Salman also acknowledged Gaurav’s gameplay, despite accusations from housemates that he maintains a “dual personality” or tries to “play safe.” Meanwhile, Tanya Mittal and Pranit More remain in the mid-tier range, experiencing mixed audience reactions.

Bigg Boss 19, which premiered on August 24, airs on Colors TV at 10:30 PM and streams early on JioHotstar at 9 PM. This season’s major twist—making all eight contestants eligible for eviction—has kept viewers on edge as the finale approaches.