Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Madhuri Jain Grover defended managing husband Ashneer's professional commitments.

She affirmed it as women empowerment, earning a substantial salary.

Filmmaker Farah Khan praised Madhuri; Ashneer responded humorously online.

A dramatic moment from Lock Upp Season 2 has become one of the show's biggest talking points after contestant Madhuri Jain Grover firmly defended her role in managing husband Ashneer Grover's professional commitments. The viral promo also prompted filmmaker Farah Khan to publicly praise Madhuri, while Ashneer responded with his trademark humour on social media.

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Ashneer Grover's Humorous Reply Goes Viral

Following the promo's widespread circulation online, Ashneer Grover posted it on his Instagram Story.

The clip captured an intense confrontation inside the Lock Upp Season 2 house, where Madhuri appeared visibly upset after being referred to as her husband Ashneer Grover's manager.

Responding to the comment, Madhuri made it clear that she was proud of managing her husband's work. She said that doing so represented real women empowerment. She also asserted that she ensured her husband worked while earning a substantial salary for overseeing his professional responsibilities, adding that the amount was beyond what many people could imagine.

Ashneer Grover playfully tagged Farah Khan and wrote, "Mata aa gayi isko to aapki instigation se." [She seems to have been irked post your instigation.]

(Image Source: Instagram/@ashneer.grover)

Sharing the same promo on social media, Ashneer Grover playfully tagged Farah Khan and wrote, "Mata aa gayi isko to aapki instigation se." [She seems to have been irked post your instigation.]

(Image Source: Instagram/@ashneer.grover)

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Lock Upp Season 2 Continues To Generate Buzz

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp Season 2 has been attracting attention for its dramatic confrontations, candid confessions and emotionally charged moments.

The current season features contestants including Ram Kapoor, Akanksha Chamola, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sunita Ahuja, Shilpa Shinde, Shreya Kalra and others, with each episode continuing to spark conversations across social media.

(With inputs from IANS)