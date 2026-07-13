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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Mata Aa Gayi Isko Toh': Ashneer Grover Reacts To Madhuri Jain Accepting She's His 'Manager' On Lock Upp 2

'Mata Aa Gayi Isko Toh': Ashneer Grover Reacts To Madhuri Jain Accepting She's His 'Manager' On Lock Upp 2

Ashneer Grover reacts after Madhuri Jain proudly calls herself his manager on Lock Upp 2. Farah Khan praises her as 'a legend' following the viral promo.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 11:05 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Madhuri Jain Grover defended managing husband Ashneer's professional commitments.
  • She affirmed it as women empowerment, earning a substantial salary.
  • Filmmaker Farah Khan praised Madhuri; Ashneer responded humorously online.

A dramatic moment from Lock Upp Season 2 has become one of the show's biggest talking points after contestant Madhuri Jain Grover firmly defended her role in managing husband Ashneer Grover's professional commitments. The viral promo also prompted filmmaker Farah Khan to publicly praise Madhuri, while Ashneer responded with his trademark humour on social media.

ALSO READ: ‘Shoot Par Ashneer Jaata Hai, Paisa Main Bana Rahi Hoon,’ Madhuri Takes A Sharp Dig At Lock Upp 2 Hosts

Ashneer Grover's Humorous Reply Goes Viral

Following the promo's widespread circulation online, Ashneer Grover posted it on his Instagram Story.

The clip captured an intense confrontation inside the Lock Upp Season 2 house, where Madhuri appeared visibly upset after being referred to as her husband Ashneer Grover's manager.

Responding to the comment, Madhuri made it clear that she was proud of managing her husband's work. She said that doing so represented real women empowerment. She also asserted that she ensured her husband worked while earning a substantial salary for overseeing his professional responsibilities, adding that the amount was beyond what many people could imagine.

Ashneer Grover playfully tagged Farah Khan and wrote, "Mata aa gayi isko to aapki instigation se." [She seems to have been irked post your instigation.]

(Image Source: Instagram/@ashneer.grover)
(Image Source: Instagram/@ashneer.grover)

Sharing the same promo on social media, Ashneer Grover playfully tagged Farah Khan and wrote, "Mata aa gayi isko to aapki instigation se." [She seems to have been irked post your instigation.]

 

(Image Source: Instagram/@ashneer.grover)
(Image Source: Instagram/@ashneer.grover)

ALSO READ: ‘Anupam Kher Is A Clown’: Naseeruddin Shah’s Viral Video After Kher’s Remarks On Ram Temple Donation Theft

Lock Upp Season 2 Continues To Generate Buzz

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp Season 2 has been attracting attention for its dramatic confrontations, candid confessions and emotionally charged moments.

The current season features contestants including Ram Kapoor, Akanksha Chamola, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sunita Ahuja, Shilpa Shinde, Shreya Kalra and others, with each episode continuing to spark conversations across social media.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What sparked Madhuri Jain Grover's defense on Lock Upp Season 2?

Madhuri became visibly upset after being referred to as Ashneer Grover's manager. She then firmly defended her role, citing it as women empowerment.

How did Ashneer Grover respond to Madhuri's viral Lock Upp moment?

Ashneer Grover humorously shared the promo on Instagram, tagging Farah Khan. He playfully suggested Madhuri's intense reaction was due to Farah's instigation.

What is Madhuri Jain Grover's view on managing her husband's work?

She expressed pride in managing Ashneer's professional commitments, calling it real women empowerment. Madhuri also stated she earns a substantial salary for her oversight.

Who hosts Lock Upp Season 2?

Lock Upp Season 2 is hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. The show is known for its dramatic confrontations and emotionally charged moments.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Jul 2026 10:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Farah Khan Riteish Deshmukh Ashneer Grover Madhuri Jain Grover Lock Upp Season 2 Lock Upp 2
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