'Jab We Met': Asha Parekh Enjoys A Cozy Get-Together With Helen And Waheeda Rehman

Veteran actress Asha Parekh recently took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of her lovely get-together with her closest friends, yesteryear icons Helen and Waheeda Rehman. The trio, who share a strong bond that has stood the test of time, were seen enjoying a cozy meal together, much to the delight of their fans.

“Cherished Moments with People I Love”

Sharing a heartwarming picture of the three sitting in a restaurant, Asha Parekh captioned it: “Jab we met..Cherished moments with people I love.”

Known as the “golden girls” of Hindi cinema, Asha, Helen, and Waheeda have been inseparable for years. Last year, in June, they went on a holiday to Srinagar.

At that time, Asha had shared another delightful picture of the trio posing on a houseboat with the caption: “Enjoying the houseboat in Srinagar” along with hashtags like #FriendsForEver, #FriendsLikeFamily, #Holiday, #FunTime, #BeautifulKashmir, #Nostalgia, and #MakingMemories.

Asha Parekh: A Glorious Career

At 82, Asha Parekh remains one of the most celebrated actresses of Hindi cinema. She began her journey as a child actor and made her debut as a lead heroine in the 1959 classic Dil Deke Dekho. She went on to deliver hits like Teesri Manzil, Love In Tokyo, Caravan, Udhar Ka Sindur, Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki, Aan Milo Sajna, and Mera Gaon Mera Desh.

Asha’s last on-screen appearance was in the 1995 film Andolan, which starred Sanjay Dutt, Govinda, Mamta Kulkarni, and Somy Ali.

Waheeda Rehman: Grace Personified

The 87-year-old Waheeda Rehman made her acting debut in 1955 with the Telugu film Rojulu Marayi. She quickly rose to prominence with acclaimed performances in classics like Pyaasa, Guide, Neel Kamal, Reshma Aur Shera, Khamoshi, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Chaudhvin Ka Chand, and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam.

She was last seen in the 2021 coming-of-age sports drama directed by Manjari Makijany, which also featured newcomers Rachel Sanchita Gupta and Shafin Patel.

Helen: The Dancing Diva of Bollywood

Helen, one of Indian cinema’s most iconic dancers, has appeared in over 500 films in a career spanning seven decades. She left an indelible mark with her performances in Howrah Bridge, Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai, Woh Kaun Thi?, Caravan, Upaasna, Ram Balram, and Sholay, among many others.

She was last seen in the 2012 film Heroine starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.