Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Jab We Met': Asha Parekh Enjoys A Cozy Get-Together With Helen And Waheeda Rehman

'Jab We Met': Asha Parekh Enjoys A Cozy Get-Together With Helen And Waheeda Rehman

Veteran actress Asha Parekh shared a heartwarming Instagram post featuring a get-together with her close friends and fellow Bollywood icons, Helen and Waheeda Rehman.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 01:22 PM (IST)

Veteran actress Asha Parekh recently took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of her lovely get-together with her closest friends, yesteryear icons Helen and Waheeda Rehman. The trio, who share a strong bond that has stood the test of time, were seen enjoying a cozy meal together, much to the delight of their fans.

“Cherished Moments with People I Love”

Sharing a heartwarming picture of the three sitting in a restaurant, Asha Parekh captioned it: “Jab we met..Cherished moments with people I love.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Asha Parekh (Official Account) (@ashaparekhofficial)

Known as the “golden girls” of Hindi cinema, Asha, Helen, and Waheeda have been inseparable for years. Last year, in June, they went on a holiday to Srinagar.

At that time, Asha had shared another delightful picture of the trio posing on a houseboat with the caption: “Enjoying the houseboat in Srinagar” along with hashtags like #FriendsForEver, #FriendsLikeFamily, #Holiday, #FunTime, #BeautifulKashmir, #Nostalgia, and #MakingMemories.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Asha Parekh (Official Account) (@ashaparekhofficial)

Asha Parekh: A Glorious Career

At 82, Asha Parekh remains one of the most celebrated actresses of Hindi cinema. She began her journey as a child actor and made her debut as a lead heroine in the 1959 classic Dil Deke Dekho. She went on to deliver hits like Teesri Manzil, Love In Tokyo, Caravan, Udhar Ka Sindur, Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki, Aan Milo Sajna, and Mera Gaon Mera Desh.

Asha’s last on-screen appearance was in the 1995 film Andolan, which starred Sanjay Dutt, Govinda, Mamta Kulkarni, and Somy Ali.

Waheeda Rehman: Grace Personified

The 87-year-old Waheeda Rehman made her acting debut in 1955 with the Telugu film Rojulu Marayi. She quickly rose to prominence with acclaimed performances in classics like Pyaasa, Guide, Neel Kamal, Reshma Aur Shera, Khamoshi, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Chaudhvin Ka Chand, and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam.

She was last seen in the 2021 coming-of-age sports drama directed by Manjari Makijany, which also featured newcomers Rachel Sanchita Gupta and Shafin Patel.

Helen: The Dancing Diva of Bollywood

Helen, one of Indian cinema’s most iconic dancers, has appeared in over 500 films in a career spanning seven decades. She left an indelible mark with her performances in Howrah Bridge, Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai, Woh Kaun Thi?, Caravan, Upaasna, Ram Balram, and Sholay, among many others.

She was last seen in the 2012 film Heroine starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

 

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 01:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Helen Asha Parekh Waheeda Rehman
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'Bhagwa Has Won': Sadhvi Pragya's First Reaction After Acquittal In Malegaon Blast Case
'Bhagwa Has Won': Sadhvi Pragya's First Reaction After Acquittal In Malegaon Blast Case
World
'I Don’t Care': Trump Calls India And Russia 'Dead Economies' Amid Tariff War
'I Don’t Care': Trump Calls India And Russia 'Dead Economies' Amid Tariff War
World
US Navy's Stealth F-35 Fighter Jet Crashes In California's Fresno County: VIDEO
US Military Aircraft Crashes In California's Fresno County: VIDEO
Sports
No India-Pak WCL Semi-Final As India Withdraws Participation: 'Public Sentiment Must Always Be Respected'
CONFIRMED! No India-Pak WCL Semi-Final As India Withdraws Participation: 'Public Sentiment Must Always...'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rains Devastate Rajasthan, MP, AP; Villagers Demand Relief Amid Dam Crisis
Breaking: Viral Odisha Scooter Stunt Sparks ₹21,500 Fine; Gangster Shot Dead In Broad Daylight
Breaking: Dharchula Vehicle Accident Injures 7; Malegaon Verdict Nears After 17 Years
Mumbai teacher burns child’s hand; newborn dies in UP hospital due to gross negligence
Rajasthan Theft Protests Erupt As Jhalawar Boils; Maligaon Blast Verdict Expected After 17 Years
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget