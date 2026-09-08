Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Asha Bhosle's final song released on her 93rd anniversary.

Her track 'Ae Meri Zindagi' features in upcoming film 'Om Ka Hari'.

A behind-the-scenes video shows Bhosle explaining recording the song.

The film 'Om Ka Hari' releases September 18 nationwide.

Asha Bhosle’s final feature-film playback recording, ‘Ae Meri Zindagi, Tu Chhipi Hai Kahan,’ has been released on Tuesday, September 8, coinciding with what would have been the legendary singer’s 93rd birth anniversary. The song features in the upcoming Hindi family comedy-drama ‘Om Ka Hari’ and offers listeners a poignant final addition to her extraordinary film-music legacy.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji's Photo Leaked From Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' Set? Fans React

Asha Bhosle’s Final Film Song Released

The song comes from the album of ‘Om Ka Hari’, whose music was unveiled at an event in Mumbai on September 7. Bhosle recorded the track in late 2023, when she was more than 90 years old.

Officially recognised as her last song recorded for a feature film, ‘Ae Meri Zindagi’ also comes with a behind-the-scenes video. The footage captures Bhosle during the recording session, giving fans a glimpse of the iconic singer at work.

Bhosle passed away in December 2025.

Asha Bhosle Revealed Why She Said Yes To The Song

The BTS footage also shows Bhosle explaining what prompted her to record the song. She recalled that she couldn't turn down the offer after listening to the composition.

“Inhone mujhe phone krke kaha ki ye song hai mai bhej raha hoon or maine gaana sunte hi haan krdi or kuch nhi pucha.. mujhe gaana hi itna acha lga... mai hr wqt yhi gaana gaati rehti hu.. itna acha lga hai...”

The song’s release on her birth anniversary has given the track an added emotional significance for the film’s team.

Anshuman Jha Calls It A Privilege

Actor Anshuman Jha reflected on the opportunity to have Bhosle’s voice feature in ‘Om Ka Hari’, describing her as an entire musical experience in herself.

“Before playlists had genres, Asha Ji was THE playlist. And having Asha ji sing for 'Om Ka Hari' is something I don’t think we will ever be able to put into words. As we celebrate her birth anniversary today, 'Ae Meri Zindagi' launching today feels all the more special and almost feels serendipitous that we get to share this song with the world today on her Birth Anniversary. We feel deeply privileged that Om Ka Hari has a small, yet incredibly meaningful, place in her extraordinary musical journey.”

Harish Vyas On Releasing The Song On Her Birthday

Director Harish Vyas also spoke about the significance of unveiling the track on Bhosle’s birth anniversary.

“Launching this song on Asha Ji’s birthday feels incredibly special. I feel blessed that Om Ka Hari gets to carry a little piece of her musical legacy forward. Today, we are not just releasing a song; we are celebrating Asha Ji.”

The film’s music album also includes tracks performed by Amit Kumar, son of legendary singer Kishore Kumar, along with Paresh Pahuja and Raghubir Yadav.

ALSO READ: ‘Why Not Maharashtra, Kerala Or Tamil Nadu?’ Rahul Dholakia Objects To National Film Awards Shift To Gujarat

What Is ‘Om Ka Hari’ About?

Directed by Harish Vyas, ‘Om Ka Hari’ stars Raghubir Yadav as Hari Prasad, with Anshuman Jha playing his estranged son, Om. Soni Razdan and Ayesha Kapur are also part of the cast.

The story centres on Hari Prasad, whose health scare leaves him convinced that he has only a few days left. He then sets off on an unpredictable road trip to Varanasi with Om. As the journey unfolds, the father and son are forced to confront emotions and issues that have remained unspoken for years.

Raghubir Yadav also performed two songs from the film during the Mumbai music launch on September 7.

‘Om Ka Hari’ is scheduled to release in cinemas across India on September 18.

(With inputs from ANI)