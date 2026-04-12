Asha Bhosle Passes Away At 92; Last Rites To Be Held At Shivaji Park On Monday

Asha Bhosle Death News: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle has died at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital at the age of 92. She passed away today due to multi-organ failure, confirmed Dr Pratit Samdani. Her last rites will be performed on Monday at 4 pm at Shivaji Park.

The news was confirmed by Asha Bhosle’s son, Anand Bhosle. “Today, my mother Asha Bhosle has passed away. Her final rites will take place tomorrow at 4 pm,” her grieving son told reporters.

ALSO READ| Asha Bhosle Passes Away At 92

He added that those wishing to pay their last respects can visit Asha Bhosle’s residence at 11 am on Monday.

Asha Bhosle Hospitalisation

The singer was rushed to the hospital a day before her death. Initial reports suggested that she had suffered a cardiac arrest. However, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle later clarified that she had been hospitalised due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

“My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital,” she wrote on X, formerly Twitter, while requesting privacy for the family.

ALSO READ| Veteran Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away, Tributes Pour In



She added, “We request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively.”

About Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle, the sister of Lata Mangeshkar, began singing at the age of 10 and made her debut with Chala Chala Nav Bala in the 1943 Marathi film Majha Bal. She made her Hindi cinema debut with Saawan Aaya in Chunariya.

Her breakthrough came with the songs Maang Ke Saath Tumhara and Uden Jab Jab Zulfein Teri from the film Naya Daur.