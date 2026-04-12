Tributes are pouring in for Asha Bhosle following reports about her health. Political leaders and the film industry are expressing their admiration and respect online.
Writer Urvish Kothari Shares What Asha Bhosle Wrote 36 Years Ago, Post Goes Viral
Writer Urvish Kothari shares a rare 36-year-old autograph note by Asha Bhosle, now going viral amid emotional tributes online.
- Reports of Asha Bhosle's health prompted widespread tributes.
- A writer shared a 36-year-old autograph from the singer.
- The autograph contained a timeless message about living on.
- Bhosle's impactful legacy continues to inspire musical innovation.
As emotional tributes pour in for Asha Bhosle following circulating reports about her health, a deeply personal memory from decades ago has caught the internet’s attention. Writer Urvish Kothari shared a rare autograph note by the legendary singer, one that now feels even more meaningful.
ALSO READ: Remembering Asha Bhosle: Her Top 20 Songs That Continue To Define Indian Music
Tributes Flood Social Media
Following the news that spread rapidly online, political leaders and members of the film industry took to social media to express their admiration and respect. Many fondly referred to her as Asha Tai, while others celebrated her as one of the greatest voices Indian music has ever known.
Urvish Kothari Shares A 36-year-Old Memory
This is what she wrote in our autograph book almost 36 years back. After treating 3 of us unknown young fans generously at her Peddar Road flat.— Urvish Kothari ~ उर्वीश कोठारी (@urvish2020) April 12, 2026
Ashaji, you’ll live till the music lives, as you rightly said that day.
Alvida #AshaBhosle pic.twitter.com/yW3kzs7u76
Amid the many tributes, Urvish Kothari’s post stood out for its deeply personal touch. Sharing a photograph of an old autograph, he recalled a moment from nearly 36 years ago, when Asha Bhosle had warmly welcomed him and his friends.
He wrote, "This is what she wrote in our autograph book almost 36 years back. After treating 3 of us unknown young fans generously at her Peddar Road flat.
Ashaji, you’ll live till the music lives, as you rightly said that day.
A Line That Now Feels Timeless
In the autograph book, dated May 22, 1990, Asha Bhosle had penned a line that continues to resonate today, "Marke bhi jo jeete hain wahi jeete hain."
The simple yet profound words, written decades ago, have now taken on a new emotional weight as fans revisit her legacy.
A Legacy That Lives On
The legacy of Asha Bhosle stands as one of the most extraordinary chapters in Indian music history. With a career spanning several decades, she emerged as a voice that not only entertained but also constantly reinvented itself to match the evolving soundscape of Indian cinema.
Beyond the accolades and milestones, Asha Bhosle’s true legacy lies in her influence. She inspired generations of singers to explore versatility, embrace risk, and push creative boundaries. Even today, her songs continue to be rediscovered by younger audiences, proving that great music never fades.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why are tributes flooding social media for Asha Bhosle?
What personal memory has gained attention regarding Asha Bhosle?
Writer Urvish Kothari shared a rare autograph note from Asha Bhosle, given to him and his friends nearly 36 years ago. The note has gained significant attention.
What did Asha Bhosle write in the autograph note?
Asha Bhosle wrote, 'Marke bhi jo jeete hain wahi jeete hain.' This translates to 'Those who live even after death are the ones who truly live.'
How is Asha Bhosle's legacy described?
Her legacy is described as extraordinary, with a career spanning decades. She inspired generations of singers and her music continues to be rediscovered.