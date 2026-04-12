Writer Urvish Kothari Shares What Asha Bhosle Wrote 36 Years Ago, Post Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Reports of Asha Bhosle's health prompted widespread tributes.

A writer shared a 36-year-old autograph from the singer.

The autograph contained a timeless message about living on.

Bhosle's impactful legacy continues to inspire musical innovation.

As emotional tributes pour in for Asha Bhosle following circulating reports about her health, a deeply personal memory from decades ago has caught the internet’s attention. Writer Urvish Kothari shared a rare autograph note by the legendary singer, one that now feels even more meaningful.

ALSO READ: Remembering Asha Bhosle: Her Top 20 Songs That Continue To Define Indian Music

Tributes Flood Social Media

Following the news that spread rapidly online, political leaders and members of the film industry took to social media to express their admiration and respect. Many fondly referred to her as Asha Tai, while others celebrated her as one of the greatest voices Indian music has ever known.

Urvish Kothari Shares A 36-year-Old Memory

This is what she wrote in our autograph book almost 36 years back. After treating 3 of us unknown young fans generously at her Peddar Road flat.

Ashaji, you’ll live till the music lives, as you rightly said that day.

Alvida #AshaBhosle pic.twitter.com/yW3kzs7u76 — Urvish Kothari ~ उर्वीश कोठारी (@urvish2020) April 12, 2026

Amid the many tributes, Urvish Kothari’s post stood out for its deeply personal touch. Sharing a photograph of an old autograph, he recalled a moment from nearly 36 years ago, when Asha Bhosle had warmly welcomed him and his friends.

He wrote, "This is what she wrote in our autograph book almost 36 years back. After treating 3 of us unknown young fans generously at her Peddar Road flat.

Ashaji, you’ll live till the music lives, as you rightly said that day.

A Line That Now Feels Timeless

In the autograph book, dated May 22, 1990, Asha Bhosle had penned a line that continues to resonate today, "Marke bhi jo jeete hain wahi jeete hain."

The simple yet profound words, written decades ago, have now taken on a new emotional weight as fans revisit her legacy.

A Legacy That Lives On

The legacy of Asha Bhosle stands as one of the most extraordinary chapters in Indian music history. With a career spanning several decades, she emerged as a voice that not only entertained but also constantly reinvented itself to match the evolving soundscape of Indian cinema.

Beyond the accolades and milestones, Asha Bhosle’s true legacy lies in her influence. She inspired generations of singers to explore versatility, embrace risk, and push creative boundaries. Even today, her songs continue to be rediscovered by younger audiences, proving that great music never fades.