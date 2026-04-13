Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away peacefully at 92.

Last darshan at Casa Grande from 10:30 AM to 2 PM.

Funeral rites scheduled for 4 PM at the crematorium.

Leaders, artists, and fans mourn Bhosle's immense cultural impact.

The Indian music world is mourning an irreplaceable loss as legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 on 12th April. Her demise has left fans, colleagues, and the entire film fraternity deeply shaken, as tributes continue to pour in from across the country.

As the family prepares for her final journey, her son Anand Bhosle has shared important details regarding the last darshan and funeral arrangements, allowing admirers to pay their final respects.

ALSO READ: Asha Bhosle’s Last Instagram Post Was A Heartfelt ‘Ramadan Mubarak’ | Watch

Last Darshan Timings Announced By Family

#WATCH | Mumbai: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle's son, Anand Bhosle says, "Tomorrow, from 10:30 AM to 2 PM, people can come and take the last darshan of my mother at Casa Grande building. At 4 PM, her last rites will be performed at the crematorium. I request people not to gather… pic.twitter.com/WS5WTTH9fR — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2026

Speaking to the media, Anand Bhosle confirmed that the singer’s mortal remains will be kept for public viewing at her residence.

“Tomorrow, from 10:30 am to 2 pm, people can come and take the last darshan of my mother at the Casa Grande building. At 4 pm, her last rites will be performed at the crematorium. I request people not to gather there, as there are chances of overcrowding,” Anand Bhosle said in Hindi.

The family has urged fans to maintain discipline and avoid overcrowding during the emotional farewell.

Mortal Remains Brought Home Amid Tight Security

On 12 April, around 5 PM, the mortal remains of the legendary singer were brought to her Mumbai residence at Casa Grande in Lower Parel. The arrival was managed under tight security arrangements as grieving fans gathered outside to catch a final glimpse.

Leaders, Artists, And Fans Pay Tribute

As the news of her passing spread, prominent personalities from politics, cinema, and literature visited her residence to pay their respects.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Poet, lyricist, scriptwriter, Javed Akhtar, and his wife, veteran actress Shabana Azmi, visit legendary singer Asha Bhosle's residence in Mumbai after she passed away earlier today at the age of 92. pic.twitter.com/2IEsFfgP8Y — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2026

Among those who arrived were Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar, and veteran actress Shabana Azmi. The presence of these notable figures reflected the immense cultural impact she had across generations.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Special aarti and prayers held at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi on the demise of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away this morning at the age of 92. pic.twitter.com/JvBeFWvUcb — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2026

Meanwhile, tributes poured in from across India, with public gatherings and memorial gestures reflecting the deep national grief. In Varanasi, devotees gathered at Dashashwamedh Ghat for a solemn aarti dedicated to the legendary singer, offering prayers in her memory. In Ayodhya, people assembled at the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk to pay heartfelt floral tributes, honouring her enduring legacy.

#WATCH | Puri, Odisha: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to Padma Vibhushan awardee, renowned singer Asha Bhosle through sand art at Puri beach. pic.twitter.com/z0OedCPoGq — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2026

In Puri, internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a moving tribute on the beach, crafting intricate sand art to celebrate the life and contribution of the iconic singer.