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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAsha Bhosle's Son Anand Shares Last Darshan Timings, Requests People Not To Gather At Crematorium

Asha Bhosle's Son Anand Shares Last Darshan Timings, Requests People Not To Gather At Crematorium

Asha Bhosle’s son Anand Bhosle confirms last darshan timings and funeral details. Fans can pay tribute at Casa Grande before 4 PM cremation in Mumbai.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 08:41 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away peacefully at 92.
  • Last darshan at Casa Grande from 10:30 AM to 2 PM.
  • Funeral rites scheduled for 4 PM at the crematorium.
  • Leaders, artists, and fans mourn Bhosle's immense cultural impact.

The Indian music world is mourning an irreplaceable loss as legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 on 12th April. Her demise has left fans, colleagues, and the entire film fraternity deeply shaken, as tributes continue to pour in from across the country.

As the family prepares for her final journey, her son Anand Bhosle has shared important details regarding the last darshan and funeral arrangements, allowing admirers to pay their final respects.

ALSO READ: Asha Bhosle’s Last Instagram Post Was A Heartfelt ‘Ramadan Mubarak’ | Watch

Last Darshan Timings Announced By Family

Speaking to the media, Anand Bhosle confirmed that the singer’s mortal remains will be kept for public viewing at her residence.

“Tomorrow, from 10:30 am to 2 pm, people can come and take the last darshan of my mother at the Casa Grande building. At 4 pm, her last rites will be performed at the crematorium. I request people not to gather there, as there are chances of overcrowding,” Anand Bhosle said in Hindi.

The family has urged fans to maintain discipline and avoid overcrowding during the emotional farewell.

Mortal Remains Brought Home Amid Tight Security

On 12 April, around 5 PM, the mortal remains of the legendary singer were brought to her Mumbai residence at Casa Grande in Lower Parel. The arrival was managed under tight security arrangements as grieving fans gathered outside to catch a final glimpse.

Leaders, Artists, And Fans Pay Tribute

As the news of her passing spread, prominent personalities from politics, cinema, and literature visited her residence to pay their respects.

Among those who arrived were Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar, and veteran actress Shabana Azmi. The presence of these notable figures reflected the immense cultural impact she had across generations.

Meanwhile, tributes poured in from across India, with public gatherings and memorial gestures reflecting the deep national grief. In Varanasi, devotees gathered at Dashashwamedh Ghat for a solemn aarti dedicated to the legendary singer, offering prayers in her memory. In Ayodhya, people assembled at the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk to pay heartfelt floral tributes, honouring her enduring legacy.

In Puri, internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a moving tribute on the beach, crafting intricate sand art to celebrate the life and contribution of the iconic singer.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When and at what age did Asha Bhosle pass away?

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 on April 12th.

Where will the last darshan of Asha Bhosle take place?

The last darshan of Asha Bhosle will be at the Casa Grande building. People can visit from 10:30 AM to 2 PM.

When and where will Asha Bhosle's funeral arrangements be held?

Her last rites will be performed at the crematorium at 4 PM. Her son has requested people not to gather to avoid overcrowding.

Who paid tribute to Asha Bhosle?

Tributes poured in from leaders, artists, and fans, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Javed Akhtar, and Shabana Azmi. Memorial gestures were also seen in Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Puri.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 08:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Asha Bhosle Death Asha Bhosle News Asha Bhosle Funeral
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