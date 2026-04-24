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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAs Rakesh Bedi Becomes Dhurandhar’s Dark Horse, Makers Give Him Rs 1 Crore Bonus: Report

As Rakesh Bedi Becomes Dhurandhar’s Dark Horse, Makers Give Him Rs 1 Crore Bonus: Report

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi received a Rs 1 crore bonus from Dhurandhar producers after his spy Jameel Jamali stole hearts in the franchise's record-breaking run.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 10:47 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rakesh Bedi's portrayal of Jameel Jamali went viral.
  • His dialogues became viral memes, boosting film success.
  • Producers rewarded Bedi with a Rs 1 crore bonus.
  • This bonus doubled his original fee for the franchise.

In the world of Bollywood blockbusters, veteran actor Rakesh Bedi is stealing the spotlight from even the biggest stars. His hilarious portrayal of spy Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali in the Dhurandhar franchise has gone viral, with memes flooding social media. Now, reports reveal the makers rewarded his magic with a whopping Rs 1 crore bonus, doubling his original fee. This sweet gesture amid record-breaking success shows true appreciation for talent that touches hearts.

Rakesh Bedi's Sharp Dialogues In Durandhar

Rakesh Bedi's character Jameel Jamali became an instant hit in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar (2025) and its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026), released on March 19, 2026. Fans loved his sharp dialogues like “Bachcha hai tu mera,” which turned into online sensations. A major twist in the second film made his role even more memorable.

The films, starring Ranveer Singh as a daring spy battling Pakistan's mafia and politics, smashed box office records. The first part earned over Rs 1,300 crore worldwide, while the sequel crossed Rs 1,700 crore globally in just three weeks, making it one of India's highest-grossing franchises ever.

ALSO READ | 'Can Run It Better Than Pakistani Politicians': Dhurandhar 2's Mustafa Ahmed On ‘Next King Of Lyari?’ Question

Rakesh Bedi Receives Bonus Amid Project Success

Impressed by Bedi's hard work, director-producer Aditya Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios, along with Jio Studios, gave him the bonus. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “As Jameel Jamali, Rakesh Bedi impressed, entertained and completely won over the audience. His dialogues have become immortal in the meme world, while the twist surrounding his character in the sequel further amplified his impact. The producers were deeply touched by the hard work he put into making the character so memorable. As a token of gratitude, they decided to pay him additional remuneration.”

The insider added, “Rakesh Bedi was paid Rs. 50 lakhs for Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar The Revenge. After the release of the second part and its historic success, Aditya Dhar, who directed the films and is also one of the producers, along with his brother and partner Lokesh Dhar, handed him a cheque of Rs. 1 crore. In short, it was double the fee he had charged for the franchise.”

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The source praised Dhar further: “With the Dhurandhar series and Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), Aditya Dhar has already proved that he is a one-of-a-kind filmmaker. With this gesture, he has also shown that he is a one-of-a-kind human being. It is rare for any producer to make such a generous move.”

The star-studded cast includes Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna. Bedi, known for comic gems like Shrimaan Shrimati, is next in David Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai with Varun Dhawan, set for May 22 release.

This bonus story highlights how genuine talent shines bright, earning respect and rewards in equal measure.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Rakesh Bedi receive a bonus for his role in the Dhurandhar franchise?

Rakesh Bedi's portrayal of Jameel Jamali was highly praised and went viral. The producers were impressed by his hard work and decided to reward him with a bonus for making the character so memorable.

How much was Rakesh Bedi paid as a bonus for the Dhurandhar franchise?

Rakesh Bedi was paid a bonus of Rs 1 crore. This was double his original fee of Rs 50 lakhs for both 'Dhurandhar' and 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'.

Which character did Rakesh Bedi play in the Dhurandhar franchise?

Rakesh Bedi played the hilarious role of Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali in the Dhurandhar franchise, which includes 'Dhurandhar' and 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'.

How successful were the Dhurandhar films at the box office?

The Dhurandhar films were record-breaking successes. The first part earned over Rs 1,300 crore worldwide, and the sequel crossed Rs 1,700 crore globally in just three weeks.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 24 Apr 2026 10:47 AM (IST)
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Rakesh Bedi Bollywood Blockbuster Aditya Dhar Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar Success ₹1 Crore Bonus Jameel Jamali
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