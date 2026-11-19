Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TIME100 Next India launched, featuring Khan, Kapadia, Rio.

Aryan Khan recognized for unique directorial debut on Netflix.

Kapadia, Rio celebrated for acclaimed international film achievements.

Edition spotlights 100 rising talents shaping India's future.

TIME has unveiled TIME100 Next India, its India-focused edition celebrating emerging talent, with Aryan Khan sharing the inaugural cover with filmmakers Payal Kapadia and Theja Rio. The magazine recognised the trio for pushing boundaries and changing the way Indian cinema looks and sounds.

Aryan Khan On TIME100 Next India’s FIRST Cover

Sharing the cover on Instagram, TIME wrote, “India makes more movies than any country. Today, shifting forces are challenging the industry’s longstanding formulas, and a new generation of filmmakers is making its mark by breaking convention.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIME (@time)

Aryan earned a spot on the cover following his directorial debut, the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. TIME praised his approach to creating big, glossy entertainment for younger audiences without talking down to them, highlighting how he is carving his own path in the industry.

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“The son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan’s 2025 Netflix series The B***ds of Bollywood, is an unvarnished send-up of the industry and swept awards this year. In Mumbai, where celebrity lineage brings scrutiny with opportunity, it offers a first look at how Khan plans to make his mark,” the magazine noted.

Gauri Khan Celebrates Son’s Achievement

Proud mum Gauri Khan celebrated Aryan’s milestone by sharing the cover on Instagram, tagging her son and dropping heart emojis in a heartfelt reaction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

TIME On Payal Kapadia And Theja Rio

Aryan’s co-cover stars have also made their mark with their work. Payal Kapadia, the filmmaker behind All We Imagine as Light, won the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in 2024 for her first fiction feature.

TIME highlighted Kapadia’s ability to build her films around seemingly small details, likening the process to “a bird making a nest”, as she described it.

“We don’t live in a void as filmmakers. You can choose to say that you don’t want to engage with anything, but that would be strange to me,” TIME quoted her as saying.

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Theja Rio, meanwhile, made the cover following the recognition his debut film Angh received at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film also earned an Oscar nomination for Best International Feature Film.

“Rio’s first casting call for his film ‘Angh,’ about an Indigenous village chief and his son facing Christianity’s growing influence in the 1960s in Nagaland, drew just one hopeful. After eight months of shoring up a cast, with two months left to shoot, the crew drove three hours each day on bad roads to reach the jungle location,” TIME stated.

Speaking to the magazine, Rio recalled moments when he felt he was “shooting himself in the foot”, but the experience eventually paid off.

About TIME100 Next India

TIME100 Next India is an India-focused extension of the magazine’s TIME100 Next franchise, which spotlights rising talent. Curated in partnership with Reliance, its inaugural edition features 100 individuals whose work is shaping the country’s future across various fields.

The list also features Alia Bhatt, Skyroot CEO Pawan Kumar Chandana, bio-engineer Leo Mavely, vaccine maker Adar Poonawalla and social innovator Tarun Cherukuri.