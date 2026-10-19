Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker husband Kuku Kohli died from heart attack recently.

Aruna Irani has shared an emotional video on social media, announcing her return to work two months after the death of her husband, Kuku Kohli. Through the video, the actress thanked her fans for standing by her during this difficult phase and giving her the strength to move forward.

Aruna Irani's husband, filmmaker Kuku Kohli, passed away on August 25, 2026, at the age of 77. He reportedly died of a heart attack.

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What Did Aruna Irani Say?

On Sunday, Aruna Irani shared a video on her Instagram account in which she expressed her gratitude to her fans in an emotional and humble voice.

She said, "I am extremely grateful for all the love and support you have given me after Kuku ji's demise. I cannot believe that all of you stood by me during such a difficult time. It is because of that love and the energy it has given me that I am standing before you today and am able to start working again."

She further expressed hope that her fans would continue to stand by her and shower her with love throughout her life. "I hope you will continue to be with me and love me until my last breath," she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aruna Irani (@arunairanikohli)

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Kuku Kohli Directed Several Popular Films

Kuku Kohli was a well-known filmmaker and writer. He made his directorial debut with Phool Aur Kaante. Apart from this, he directed several popular films, including Suhaag, Haqeeqat, Anari No. 1 and Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa.

On August 24 this year, Kuku Kohli suffered a sudden heart attack and was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. However, he could not be saved and passed away on August 25, 2026.

About Aruna Irani

Aruna Irani began her journey in films as a child artist. Over the years, she established herself in the industry by portraying negative and supporting roles in several films. She has appeared in popular movies such as Caravan, Bobby, Beta, Raja Babu and Dil To Pagal Hai.

She has also delivered a notable performance in the popular television show Jhansi Ki Rani. Aruna Irani has earned recognition for her work across Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati cinema.