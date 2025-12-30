Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesArti Singh On Losing Sidharth Shukla And Shefali Jariwala: ‘It Is Extremely Scary And Makes Me Anxious’

Arti Singh On Losing Sidharth Shukla And Shefali Jariwala: 'It Is Extremely Scary And Makes Me Anxious'

Arti Singh opens up about anxiety and fear after losing Bigg Boss 13 friends Sidharth Shukla and Shefali Jariwala, revealing how marriage helped her heal.

By : IANS | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 11:23 PM (IST)

In a profoundly emotional conversation on Rashmi Desai’s podcast Rashami Ke Dil Se Dil Tak, television actress and good friend Arti Singh revealed how the passing away of her Bigg Boss 13 friends Sidharth Shukla and Shefali Jariwala has deeply impacted her emotionally and mentally.

Speaking candidly with good friend Rashmi Desai, Arti described how the loss of her friends has stirred anxiety, fear, and moments of vulnerability.

“It is extremely scary and also makes me anxious,” she said, reflecting on the fact that Sidharth Shukla and Shefali Jariwala, both popular faces in the television industry, are no longer with us. “I feel extremely nervous and scared, and at times I even get emotional and call up Paras Chabbra to calm myself down. It just scares me,” she said.

The actress elaborated on how her husband, Deepak Chauhan, seamlessly managed to bring about calmness in her life, especially in moments of anxiety and fear.

“I have calmed down a lot after marriage. My panic and hyper moments have reduced significantly because Deepak is very sensible. He understands me and handles situations with maturity whenever I get overwhelmed. He stays calm and calms me down,” she said.

For the uninitiated, Sidharth Shukla, the winner of Bigg Boss 13, passed away in September 2021 after suffering a heart attack, as per reports. Shefali Jariwala passed away in June this year. Both Sidharth and Shefali were in their early 40s, and their untimely passing away shook the entire nation.

Talking about Aarti Singh and Deepak Chauhan, the two got married in a lavish wedding ceremony in Mumbai in April 2024. The couple met through an arranged marriage setup.

Arti Singh is the sister of star comedian Krushna Abhishek and the niece of superstar Govinda.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Dec 2025 11:23 PM (IST)
Arti Singh Bigg Boss 13 Sidharth Shukla Death Deepak Chauhan Arti Singh Anxiety Rashmi Desai Podcast Arti Singh Marriage
Embed widget