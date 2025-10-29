Actor Arshad Warsi, known for his candid nature, recently opened up about one of the most painful chapters of his life — losing both his parents at the age of 14. During an appearance on Raj Shamani’s podcast, the Jolly LLB 3 actor shared how he tried to stay strong despite the immense loss and how those moments continue to stay with him even today.

Reflecting on his early years, Arshad revealed that his memories of home are faint as most of his childhood was spent away in a boarding school. He said, “When it comes to my childhood, I remember more about my school than I do about my family because I went away to boarding school at the age of 8.”

Arshad Warsi remembers his mother's last moments

Recalling his final moments with his mother, Arshad shared a heartbreaking story that still haunts him. After his father’s death, his mother developed kidney failure and had to undergo regular dialysis. “My mother was a simple housewife who cooked great food. She had kidney failure, and she was on dialysis. Doctors had told us not to give her any water and she kept asking for it. I kept saying no, and the night before she passed away, she called for me and again started asking for water. She passed away that night, and it killed me,” the actor said.

He continued, “There is also some part of myself that keeps telling me that if I had given her water and she had passed away after that, for my whole life I would think that she died because I gave her water.”

How Arshad looks at that moment

While Arshad acknowledged that he doesn’t carry the guilt of that decision, he admitted that, in hindsight, he wishes he had done things differently. “Now I think that I should have given her the water. I was a kid back then, and I wanted to listen to what the doctor had said. Today I can take that decision, and choose to live with my family instead of spending my last days in the hospital. We never think about the person who is sick, instead we take decisions based on our guilt,” he reflected.