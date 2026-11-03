Armaan Malik Reacts To ‘Mangal Rang’ Song Backlash, Says Music Is Open To Interpretation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom He emphasized presenting the devotional moment with utmost respect.

Singer Armaan Malik has responded to the criticism surrounding ‘Mangal Rang’, a song from Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi’s upcoming film Ramayana. The track has sparked debate on social media, with some listeners questioning its musical arrangement and comparing its sound to Sufi and qawwali compositions. Addressing the reactions, Armaan said that the entire music team had one clear objective: to reflect the pure love and divinity portrayed on screen. He added that how listeners interpret music is subjective, while emphasising that his focus was on presenting the devotional moment with respect.

Armaan Malik Defends The Song

In an interaction with News18, Armaan addressed the criticism surrounding ‘Mangal Rang’. He explained that the team wanted the music to capture the emotions and spiritual significance of the moment between Lord Rama and Goddess Sita.

He said, “The entire music team had just one goal: to ensure that the musical experience beautifully reflected the pure love and divinity of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. How someone interprets music is always subjective, and that is the nature of art. But as an artist, my entire focus was on the deep devotion of that moment. My effort was to present it with the utmost respect.”

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Why Is ‘Mangal Rang’ Facing Criticism?

The song has attracted mixed reactions since its release. While some listeners have appreciated its composition, others have questioned its musical treatment, claiming that it carries Sufi and qawwali influences that they feel do not suit a film based on the Ramayana.

Some social media users have also compared the track's musical style to AR Rahman's earlier compositions, including ‘Kun Faya Kun’ from Rockstar and the Tamil song ‘Enna Solla Pogirai’. The criticism has largely centred on whether the musical arrangement is appropriate for a film depicting an important episode from the Hindu epic.

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Armaan Malik’s Dream Comes True

For Armaan, being associated with Ramayana is also a personal milestone. The singer has previously spoken about his desire to lend his voice to Ranbir Kapoor. The Kannada version of ‘Mangal Rang’, titled ‘Mangala Sangama’, features Armaan Malik and Bela Shende.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita. Yash plays Ravana, Ravi Dubey portrays Lakshman, while Sunny Deol essays the role of Hanuman.