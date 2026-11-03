ABP SuperfastIndia At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesArmaan Malik Reacts To ‘Mangal Rang’ Song Backlash, Says Music Is Open To Interpretation

Armaan Malik Reacts To ‘Mangal Rang’ Song Backlash, Says Music Is Open To Interpretation

Armaan Malik has defended ‘Mangal Rang’ amid criticism over its Sufi and qawwali influences, saying the music team aimed to capture the devotion and divine love of Rama and Sita.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 09:10 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • He emphasized presenting the devotional moment with utmost respect.

Singer Armaan Malik has responded to the criticism surrounding ‘Mangal Rang’, a song from Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi’s upcoming film Ramayana. The track has sparked debate on social media, with some listeners questioning its musical arrangement and comparing its sound to Sufi and qawwali compositions. Addressing the reactions, Armaan said that the entire music team had one clear objective: to reflect the pure love and divinity portrayed on screen. He added that how listeners interpret music is subjective, while emphasising that his focus was on presenting the devotional moment with respect.

Armaan Malik Defends The Song

In an interaction with News18, Armaan addressed the criticism surrounding ‘Mangal Rang’. He explained that the team wanted the music to capture the emotions and spiritual significance of the moment between Lord Rama and Goddess Sita.

He said, “The entire music team had just one goal: to ensure that the musical experience beautifully reflected the pure love and divinity of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. How someone interprets music is always subjective, and that is the nature of art. But as an artist, my entire focus was on the deep devotion of that moment. My effort was to present it with the utmost respect.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bollywood Five (@bollywoodfive)

Also Read: Orry Calls Sara Ali Khan A ‘Fake Friend’, Claims Amrita Singh Abused Him

Why Is ‘Mangal Rang’ Facing Criticism?

The song has attracted mixed reactions since its release. While some listeners have appreciated its composition, others have questioned its musical treatment, claiming that it carries Sufi and qawwali influences that they feel do not suit a film based on the Ramayana.

Some social media users have also compared the track's musical style to AR Rahman's earlier compositions, including ‘Kun Faya Kun’ from Rockstar and the Tamil song ‘Enna Solla Pogirai’. The criticism has largely centred on whether the musical arrangement is appropriate for a film depicting an important episode from the Hindu epic.

Also Read: Aasif Khan Talks ‘Golmaal 5’ Dreams After BB20 Eviction; Says Salman Khan, Rohit Shetty Are ‘Kings In Their Own Ways’

Armaan Malik’s Dream Comes True

For Armaan, being associated with Ramayana is also a personal milestone. The singer has previously spoken about his desire to lend his voice to Ranbir Kapoor.  The Kannada version of ‘Mangal Rang’, titled ‘Mangala Sangama’, features Armaan Malik and Bela Shende.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita. Yash plays Ravana, Ravi Dubey portrays Lakshman, while Sunny Deol essays the role of Hanuman. 

 

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What personal significance does 'Ramayana' hold for Armaan Malik?

Working on Ramayana is a personal milestone for Armaan Malik. He had previously desired to sing for Ranbir Kapoor, a wish fulfilled by this project.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 03 Nov 2026 09:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor AR Rahman Armaan Malik Ramayana Mangal Rang
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
'Anupamaa' Fame Rupali Ganguly Seeks Legal Shield Against Obscene AI Deepfakes In Bombay HC
'Anupamaa' Fame Rupali Ganguly Seeks Legal Shield Against Obscene AI Deepfakes In Bombay HC
Celebrities
'Balika Vadhu' Fame Smita Bansal Remarries Husband On 25th Anniversary; Neha Marda Shares Photos
'Balika Vadhu' Fame Smita Bansal Remarries Husband On 25th Anniversary; Neha Marda Shares Photos
Celebrities
‘An Apology Is Enough’: Lawrence Bishnoi’s Uncle Invites Salman Khan To Bishnoi Temple
‘An Apology Is Enough’: Lawrence Bishnoi’s Uncle Invites Salman Khan To Bishnoi Temple
Celebrities
‘Kuchh Toh Log Kahenge’: Ranbir Kapoor Responds To ‘Ramayana’ Trolling With Iconic Song
‘Kuchh Toh Log Kahenge’: Ranbir Kapoor Responds To ‘Ramayana’ Trolling With Iconic Song
Advertisement

Videos

BJP Counterattack: Party Launches ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ March In UP
Diwali Crackdown: Authorities Intensify Raids Against Sweet Adulteration Across Four Cities
FDA Crackdown: 1,188 Kg Of Suspected Adulterated Motichoor Laddoos Seized In Pune
ED Action: Azam Khan's Jauhar University Case Moves Towards Chargesheet
Nepal Tragedy: Helicopter Collision Near Everest Claims Indian Tourist's Life
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget