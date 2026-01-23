Armaan Malik Health Update: Singer Says He Is ‘Feeling Much Better’ After Hospitalisation

Singer Armaan Malik has eased concerns among fans after sharing a reassuring health update days after revealing that he had been hospitalised. The popular playback singer, who had earlier posted a photo from a hospital bed, said he is now recovering well and focusing on rest and self-care.

Armaan Malik Shares Recovery Update on Social Media

On Thursday, Armaan Malik took to X (formerly Twitter) to update fans on his health and express gratitude for the overwhelming support he received. Reassuring followers that his condition has improved, the singer wrote, “Quick update! I’m feeling much better. Resting it out and taking things slow. Thank you for checking in, love you guys so much x.”

Quick update! I’m feeling much better. Resting it out and taking things slow. Thank you for checking in, love you guys so much x — ARMAAN ✦ (@ArmaanMalik22) January 22, 2026

The update immediately brought relief to fans, many of whom had been worried since his hospital post earlier this month. Messages of love and encouragement flooded the comment section, with several fans urging the singer to prioritise his well-being.

Hospital Post Sparked Concern Among Fans

Armaan had first raised alarm on January 18 when he shared a photo from the hospital showing an IV line attached to his hand. Alongside the image, he wrote, “last few days have not been fun but I’m good now! time to rest up & recharge.”

Shortly after, the singer followed up with a reflective message, stressing the importance of health. He wrote, “nothing matters more than your health. make sure to include yourself in the list of things you need to take care of this year. I learnt this the hard way.” The candid note struck a chord with fans and fellow artists alike.

Fans React With Relief and Support

Following his latest update, fans expressed happiness and relief at hearing that Armaan is on the mend. One fan commented, “So glad to hear that take all the time you need to rest and heal, your health comes first.” Another wrote, “Thank you for the update Armaan! I was kind of getting worried about you!”

The singer has maintained that he is taking things slow and allowing himself adequate time to recover before resuming professional commitments.

Recent Headlines and Family Bond

In recent weeks, Armaan Malik also made headlines after addressing comparisons with his brother, composer Amaal Mallik. In a statement, he had urged fans to stop pitting them against each other, writing, “I genuinely don’t understand why a section of the fandom keeps trying to pit me and Amaal against each other.” He further emphasised unity and positivity, saying, “Let’s stand united, move forward together, and let the music do all the talking peace & love x.”

For now, Armaan appears focused on recovery, gratitude, and gearing up for an exciting year ahead—health first.